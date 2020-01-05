Today
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Gainesville at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Krum at Alvarado, 6:30 p.m.
Braswell at Denton, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 7:30 p.m.
Denison at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 5:45 p.m
Keller at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Collinsville, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Denison, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Castleberry
Lake Dallas at Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.
Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.
Frisco Wakeland at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
McKinney North at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.