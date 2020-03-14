Sunday, March 15
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TWU at St. Edward’s (DH), 12 p.m.
Western Kentucky at UNT, 12 p.m.
Monday, March 16
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
IL Keller at Sanger, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Celina at Aubrey, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 7 p.m.
Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Springtown at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at Fort Worth Nolan, 6:30 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 7 p.m.
Aubrey at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
Haltom City at Braswell, 7:30 p.m.
Denton at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.
S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Krum at Castleberry, 6 p.m.
Midlothian at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.
S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 6:30 p.m.
Sanger at Anna, 6:30 p.m.
The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.