Sunday, March 15

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TWU at St. Edward’s (DH), 12 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UNT, 12 p.m.

Monday, March 16

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

IL Keller at Sanger, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Celina at Aubrey, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Springtown at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth Nolan, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Haltom City at Braswell, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Krum at Castleberry, 6 p.m.

Midlothian at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Anna, 6:30 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.

