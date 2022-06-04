Scott Williamson kicked off KUZUthon V, a 12-hour marathon live stream simulcast, by telling listeners about the types of memberships available through KUZU. The host of The Miracle Witness Hour then told viewers what the KUZU-FM (92.9) station truly means to him.
“I love coming in here each and every week,” Williamson said. “It has been five years, I’ve been here before the beginning, and I’ve loved every single minute of it.”
On Saturday, KUZU’s annual 12-hour membership drive featured an old-school 80s live telethon filled with Interviews, performances from local bands, KUZU DJs, visual art manipulators and poets.
Listeners can either tune in through the 100-watt non-profit radio station that reaches Denton’s three-mile radius or watch on the station’s website.
“The work that we do for this event generates interest, it sustains interest and it also helps us raise the money that keeps our doors open,” said Ashley Bender, KUZU’s co-founder. “Since we’re 100% volunteer, we live on donations and the generosity of the community to help us stay afloat and pay the bills that keep the station running, so that we can stay on the air.”
Rachel Weaver, a KUZU volunteer, said during the event listeners are able to hear local artists perform at the station, in addition to interviews with producers. Weaver also said producers and show hosts will talk about why community radio is important.
“Producers from the station will be getting on the air and sort of talking about the membership drive and why community radio is important,” Weaver said.
Peter Salisbury, the chairman of the board running the station, founded Real Waves Radio Network, the nonprofit behind KUZU, in 2013 with board members Erin Findley and Sashenka Lopez. KUZU officially hit the airwaves four years after its conception.
Weaver said the membership campaign initially started as a Kickstarter campaign. The station has done membership campaign drives every year to help keep the radio station going.
Weaver said KUZU is important to the community because it can give a voice to producers and artists to share stories and music with viewers.
“We interview people sort of in the music, art and entertainment professions and we bring on poets and authors,” Weaver said. “So, it’s a really diverse array that’s on the radio whereas so much of radio nowadays is conglomerate … this really provides diversity and gives community members the opportunity to have that airspace.”
While the station is about to celebrate its fifth year next month, Bender said the station will continue to bring in more community members and station programs. There have been talks about children’s educational programs, such as radio camps.
“That would teach kids all aspects of radio from the science of sound and how sound waves work … like what’s the physics of the radio waves,” Butler said.
The 12-hour membership drive will run until 2 a.m. Sunday. KUZU’s goal is to raise over $5,000, according to the station’s website.
“We want to continue to be accessible and increase our accessibility to the community,” Butler said. “We want to increase the variety of programming.”