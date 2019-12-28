SUNDAY, DEC. 29
EVENTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at the Denton Islamic Society, 1105 Greenlee St. This month's discussion topic: What brings me back to my faith when I have slipped away? The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway Two-mile drive-through attraction with nearly 3 million LED lights at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle in Fort Worth. Head to Santa's Village to get your photo taken. Open daily through Jan. 5: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. $30 per car or truck. Benefiting local charities. Visit giftoflightstexas.com.
Christmas at the Beach at Little Elm Park at 701 W. Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. Tour Santa Land elf houses and other decorations through Dec. 31. Free. Visit littleelm.org/1084/Christmas-at-the-Beach.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, practices at 7 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
Denton Senior Center Stretch 'n' Tone exercise classes at 11 a.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave. For ages 50 and older. Free; must have a Rec Pass. Call 940-349-8720.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Noon Year's Eve at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Ring in the New Year with with games, art projects, balloons and refreshments for all ages.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays— Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
2 p.m. — First Day Hike at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Start the new year with a ranger-led hike on the 2.2-mile Randy Bell Scenic Trail, and learn about the native flora and fauna of North Texas. Meet at the Hawthorne Campground parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.