SATURDAY, FEB. 15
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Book Lovers Repair Workshop, a monthly meetup, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For people who either have a book that needs minor repairs or who want to learn how to do basic repairs. Free; all supplies provided. Ages 14 and older. For questions about your book, contact Leslie Couture at 940-349-8762 or leslie.couture@cityofdenton.com.
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
6:30 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
EVENTS
2 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:15 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," led by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 to 5 p.m. — Brick Build Challenge at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids ages 7-10 can build with the library's Legos. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "The Human Skeleton" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Ensemble in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
