The Festival Ballet of North Central Texas is still staging “The Nutcracker” this year, in a venue with more space for audience members to socially distance, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Grapevine. The ballet has brought in dancers Marta Petkova and Nikola Hadjitanev to perform the leading roles.
“Head Above Clouds,” mixed media on illustration board, 22 inches by 29 inches, by Kelly Stribling Sutherland. The piece is one of many locally made pieces of artwork for sale in the Artist Enclave of Denton County’s winter sale, "Holiday Eclectic."
Five-year-old Liam Wellman talks with Santa Claus during Denton Community Market's Holiday Market in November 2019.
Jeff Woo/DRC file photo
Courtesy photo
Thousands visited downtown for the the 2018 Denton Holiday Lighting Festival. This year's event will be celebrated virtually.
DRC file photo
Wendy Haun (right) anticipates the savory sip of West Oak Coffee’s secret wassail recipe during Wassail Weekend 2017.
8 p.m. — Little Jack Melody Christmas Show, a livestream from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
Friday
7:30 p.m. — The Festival Ballet of North Central TexaspresentsThe Nutcracker in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Tickets cost $30-$40. Visit www.festivalballet.net.
8 p.m. — The Gold Brothers Christmas Show, a livestream from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
Saturday
9 a.m.-noon — December Market Days at theDenton Community Market, blending seasonal sights, sounds and merch at the weekly Saturday market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Free admission. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — The Festival Ballet of North Central TexaspresentsThe Nutcracker in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Tickets cost $30-$40. Visit www.festivalballet.net.
7:30 p.m. —A Gift for Emma: The Movie, Denton City Contemporary Ballet and Denton Dance Conservatory's 22nd annual holiday production, this year presented as a livestream. Family-friendly performance tells the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a dancer. $25 for household access. Visit buy.tututix.com/agiftforemma.
Sunday
2:30 p.m. — The Festival Ballet of North Central TexaspresentsThe Nutcracker in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Tickets cost $30-$40. Visit www.festivalballet.net.
2 p.m. —A Gift for Emma: The Movie, Denton City Contemporary Ballet and Denton Dance Conservatory's 22nd annual holiday production, this year presented as a livestream. Family-friendly performance tells the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a dancer. $25 for household access. Visit buy.tututix.com/agiftforemma.
Ongoing
Oklahoma resident Eddie Grant, the owner of Santa Adventure Land in Golden Triangle Mall, spent four years planning the seasonal attraction at Golden Triangle Mall. Several admission packages give all ages access to a snow room, a North Pole Post Office, real reindeer, a toy shop, a cookie making kitchen, a gum drop forest, a disco and karaoke room and more.
Jeff Woo
Through Dec. 24 — Santa Adventure Land is open in Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. Snow room, North Pole Postal Room, Santa's workshop, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, movie theater, a visit with real reindeer and more. Hours vary. $20-$40 for ages 2-14; adults and teens 15 and older get in for $6 with a child; add-on packages available. Visit santaadventureland.com.
Through Dec. 25 —Artists Enclave of Denton County hosts a virtual "Holiday Eclectic," an online gallery and shop of work by local artists, including paintings, pottery, a recording of TWU Dance choreography, a short film on DVD, jewelry and greeting cards.
Through Dec. 31— Theatre Denton presentsFireside Footlights: A Holiday Celebration From the Campus, an online presentation with music and stories for the season. Donations benefit Health Services of North Texas, Theatre Denton's Beaujolais & More, the Salvation Army Denton, The Junction and Hearts for Homes. Visit www.theatredenton.com and www.facebook.com/theatredenton.
Dec. 18-Jan. 2 — Lumedia Musicworks' “Hymns of Angels: A French Noël,” a filmed concert of early music featuring sopranos Julianna Emanski, a UNT graduate, and Jendi Tarde. $12; free for students. Visit www.lumediamusicworks.com/spotlight.