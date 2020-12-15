Wednesday

8 p.m. — Little Jack Melody Christmas Show, a livestream from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.

Friday

7:30 p.m. — The Festival Ballet of North Central Texas presents The Nutcracker in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Tickets cost $30-$40. Visit www.festivalballet.net

8 p.m. — The Gold Brothers Christmas Show, a livestream from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.

Saturday

9 a.m.-noon — December Market Days at the Denton Community Market, blending seasonal sights, sounds and merch at the weekly Saturday market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Free admission. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.

2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — The Festival Ballet of North Central Texas presents The Nutcracker in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Tickets cost $30-$40. Visit www.festivalballet.net

7:30 p.m. — A Gift for Emma: The Movie, Denton City Contemporary Ballet and Denton Dance Conservatory's 22nd annual holiday production, this year presented as a livestream. Family-friendly performance tells the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a dancer. $25 for household access. Visit buy.tututix.com/agiftforemma.

Sunday

2:30 p.m. — The Festival Ballet of North Central Texas presents The Nutcracker in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Tickets cost $30-$40. Visit www.festivalballet.net

2 p.m. — A Gift for Emma: The Movie, Denton City Contemporary Ballet and Denton Dance Conservatory's 22nd annual holiday production, this year presented as a livestream. Family-friendly performance tells the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a dancer. $25 for household access. Visit buy.tututix.com/agiftforemma.

Ongoing

Santa Adventure Land

1 of 4

Through Dec. 24 — Santa Adventure Land is open in Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. Snow room, North Pole Postal Room, Santa's workshop, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, movie theater, a visit with real reindeer and more. Hours vary. $20-$40 for ages 2-14; adults and teens 15 and older get in for $6 with a child; add-on packages available. Visit santaadventureland.com.

Holiday Eclectic

“Head Above Clouds,” mixed media on illustration board, 22 inches by 29 inches, by Kelly Stribling Sutherland. The piece is one of many locally made pieces of artwork for sale in the Artist Enclave of Denton County’s winter sale, "Holiday Eclectic."

Through Dec. 25 — Artists Enclave of Denton County hosts a virtual "Holiday Eclectic," an online gallery and shop of work by local artists, including paintings, pottery, a recording of TWU Dance choreography, a short film on DVD, jewelry and greeting cards.

Through Dec. 31 — Theatre Denton presents Fireside Footlights: A Holiday Celebration From the Campus, an online presentation with music and stories for the season. Donations benefit Health Services of North Texas, Theatre Denton's Beaujolais & More, the Salvation Army Denton, The Junction and Hearts for Homes. Visit www.theatredenton.com and www.facebook.com/theatredenton.

Dec. 18-Jan. 2 — Lumedia Musicworks' “Hymns of Angels: A French Noël,” a filmed concert of early music featuring sopranos Julianna Emanski, a UNT graduate, and Jendi Tarde. $12; free for students. Visit www.lumediamusicworks.com/spotlight.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!