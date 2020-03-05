The most common question we get in the office is, “What qualifies for an agriculture (actually ‘ag use’) exemption?”
For a property to qualify for an exemption the land must produce an agriculture commodity that can be sold. The production can be done by the landowner, or a lessee using the landowner’s property. Documentation of cost and profit or loss is needed to validate the exemption.
The Central Appraisal District in each county has an application of exemptions and they determine what qualifies. Landowners usually have a lot of questions when they are starting the ag production process. Our series this summer will help answer some of these questions.
The series will be hosted by both the Collin County and Denton County AgriLife offices and classes will be held at Myers Park and Event Center, 7117 County Road 166 in McKinney. Classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and lunch will be included. Cost for each class is $30. Individuals can pick and choose which classes they wish to take. To register and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PPRMuZ.
Speakers for each session will be pulled from farm and ranch companies, government agencies, private landowners and more. If you are interested in sponsoring a session at this event, we have some spots available. Topics and dates for workshops are listed below:
Session 1, April 24 — Topics: Funding resources, property tax valuation
Session 2, May 22 — Topics: Pasture management, small acreage crops
Session 3, June 26 — Topics: Property maintenance, fencing
Session 4, July 24 — Topics: Livestock management
Session 5, Aug. 28 — Topics: Business planning, liability.
Through these five sessions we expect landowners to feel prepared and informed about what their options are for their property. The hope is for them to have a plan and a direction with their property as it relates to agriculture.