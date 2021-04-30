Youth members have been very active the past few weeks with their different district contests. Eighteen members traveled to Farmersville on April 16 and 17 to compete in the District 4 Roundup. Roundups consist of multiple competitive events including food show, public speaking, Duds to Dazzle, educational presentations and Share the Fun.
Denton County had a junior team that placed second and an intermediate team that placed third in Duds to Dazzle. Members on the junior team included Miranda Mayfield, Riley McBride and Grace McGraw. Members on the intermediate team included Allie Holt, Madeline Holland and Tylee Wright. Angel Stewart placed first in public speaking and will advance to state. Allie Holt won first place in the fashion show.
Awards ceremonies were not held due to COVID restrictions. Awards will be distributed to winners via mail. All AgriLife extension activities must include a preparedness plan. Typically, volunteers and judges help evaluate the contestants, and parents are on site to wait for results of each contest. This year, only participants were allowed in the contest area at the roundup.
This past week, 10 Denton County 4-H members and their families traveled to College Station to compete in the district livestock judging contest. The event is typically held on the Texas A&M University campus, but this year it took place at the Brazos Valley Expo Center. The contest consisted of eight classes of livestock, evaluated for market and breeding. The contest was sponsored by local businesses, including: Texas Farm Bureau, Dennis’ Farm Store, United Bank of Krum and American National-Shane Howland.
Denton County had two senior teams place first and second to qualify for the state contest that will be held in June. First place team members include Kyle Real, Grace Real, Kayce Lopez and Kenedy Devoe. The second place team consists of Zachary Griffeth, Stockton James, Brittlee Brock and Bryce Borchadt. Kyle Real was the high point individual in the senior age division, and Campbell Real was the high point in the Intermediate division.
This upcoming week, we will conclude a month of heavy contest activity with our district shooting sports event to be held at Rocky Creek Outdoors in Texarkana. Seven Denton County 4-H members will compete in various disciplines including pistol, rifle, shotgun and archery.