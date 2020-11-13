We are holding our annual pesticide continuing education unit (CEU) recertification event on Dec. 4 at Global Spheres Center. Our event is important to licensed pesticide applicators because it helps them complete the necessary training to maintain their license.
Continued education training helps license holders be up to date on safety requirements, laws and regulations, and new technology that is out on the market. We will cover integrated pest management approaches, which educate producers on strategies to use other management practices instead of pesticide. Private pesticide applicators must complete 15 CEU credits during a five-year period, two credits must be in laws and regulations and two credits in integrated pest management to recertify their license.
Our topics for this year include:
- Tree Diseases and Pest Treatment Options, presented by staff forester Courtney Blevins.
- Hemp Diseases and Integrated Management, presented by Dr. Thomas Isakeit.
- Pasture Weeds and Management measures, presented by Gerald Hobson.
- Pesticide Laws and Regulations, presented by Dr. Don Renchie.
- Herbicide Resistant Weed Management in Crops, presented by Dr. Scott Nolte.
Pesticide licenses are beneficial for several practices. For producers, you can control invasive weeds and pests to increase crop yields. For homeowners, you can control some of those pesky weeds that invade your yards and acreage. Also, you could use indoor products to control household insects.
The program will be conducted with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Attendees will be asked to wear a face covering, and we will have a lower number of participants this year to maintain social distancing. Anyone who might be feeling ill will be encouraged to stay home.
Registration is mandatory for this event. To register, go to denton.agrilife.org/recert2020 or call 940-349-2894. Once the event is full, potential attendees will be added to a waiting list.