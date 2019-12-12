Denton County 4-H members recently competed in a local Food Challenge contest that helps students learn multiple life skills while participating.
The Denton County Food Challenge was held at the Lake Dallas Middle School Cafeteria last Saturday, with 66 participants competing on 18 teams. From those 18 teams, four junior teams, four intermediate teams and two senior teams advanced to the District 4-H contest, which will be held March 27 at Fair Park in Dallas.
The results of the 2019 Denton County Food Challenge are as follows:
Junior Division
- First place — Baking Buddies (Riley McBride, Coriana Cooksey, Keeley Blocker and Grace McGraw).
- Second place — Flavor Doctors (Scott Avenshine, Avery Auvenshine, Rachael Talley and Camryn Green).
- Third place — Cooking Queens (Lillian Gann, Alessandra Bosquez and Madison Rew).
- Fourth place — Dancing Chefs (Daniela Anaya, Annabelle Murray, Sophia McMahon and Presley Clark).
Intermediate Division
- First place — Cooks of the Cauldron (Cade Scott, Daniel Paradise and Audrey Smith).
- Second place — Skillet Sensation (Sierra McCarty, Emma Rew and Jill Crump).
- Third place — Sanger Sassy Chefs (Hayla Howland, Lily Boydstun and Emma Finely).
- Fourth place — Shooting Stars (Tori Jackson, Violet McNulty, Lalah Brewer and Daphne Dodson).
Senior Division
- First place — Denton County Cooks (Grace Real, Angel Stewart, Bryce Borchardt and Haley Howell).
- Second place — Whisking Wizards (Jacob Mayfield, Erik Dieterich, Lila Griffith and Emma Rooney).
Food Challenge is a food and nutrition project-related contest that allows members to form teams of three to four participants. Teams were creative with their team names and matching attire during the contest.
Participants follow food safety guidelines by doing things such as wearing aprons and hairnets, as well as sanitizing their workspace. Each team brings their supply box to cook with. The supply boxes must contain only what is listed by Texas 4-H as equipment eligible for the contest.
During the contest each team was given a category for their dish. The four category options were: Main Dish, Fruits and Vegetables, Bread and Cereal and Nutritious Snacks. Participants were then given a key ingredient and had access to pantry items, but they were not given a recipe. It was up to the team to make their own dish using the 40 minutes allotted to each group. Each team was given $5 of “contest currency” to use to purchase needed items from the pantry.
After the preparation and cooking time, the team gave a 5-minute presentation to volunteer judges. Team presentations focused on knowledge of MyPlate dietary guidelines, as well as general nutrition and health. Additionally, they discussed how they prepared their dish and what the focus of their team was during the process. Each member of the team must be involved in the presentation.
The creative and competitive environment of Food Challenge allows youth to learn life skills including time management, communication, teamwork, budgeting and healthy meal planning. It is an event where youth are active and engaged in the learning process, not sitting in a lecture. Food Challenge is one of 4-H’s most popular contest for boys and girls.