White-tailed deer season begins this week for Denton County hunters. Youth Season opened for the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1, before the official season begins Nov. 7-Jan. 3. Youth season is only open to hunters 16 years of age and younger. Hunters under 9 years old must be accompanied by a licensed hunter who is exempt from hunter safety education or already completed certification. Hunters 9-16 years of age must complete the hunter’s safety education course to be eligible to hunt this year. All hunters must purchase a license through a certified dealer from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The bag limit for white-tailed deer in Denton County is four deer, no more than two legal bucks (males) and no more than two antlerless deer (females).
Legal bucks have two different definitions; a deer with an inside spread of at least 13 inches meets the qualifications. If the deer’s inside spread is outside the length of the ears, that is a good indicator to use. Another definition is a deer commonly called a “spike” deer with at least one unbranched antler. If a deer has branched antlers but is inside the 13-inch spread, it is an illegal buck to harvest. While any branched antlered deer over the 13-inch indicator is legal to harvest, more conservative hunters and game managers may choose to leave a buck until they are more mature, around 5 or 6 years of age. An ideal stocking rate for an area would be one buck to two to three does.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, an estimated 5.3 million white-tailed deer are living in Texas. These deer have rebounded greatly from an estimated population of 232,000 in 1938. They typically stay in their home area and do not migrate more than one square kilometer. White-tailed deer hunting contributes an estimated $1.2 billion in economic output to the state, and $15.7 billion nationally. In 2020, Texas had a total of 1,740,102 hunting license holders.
White-tailed deer game meat has a lot of advantages over beef from a nutritional standpoint. In 4 ounces of meat, deer contains 2.2 grams of fat compared with 18.5 grams in beef. Calories have another noticeable difference, with 128 calories versus 290 calories. White-tailed game meat is characteristic of buzz words in the produce section these days. It’s all-natural, never been exposed to antibiotic treatment and is predominately fed by forbs, or vegetation.