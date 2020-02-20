I’ve spoken to people today who see religion as restrictive and limiting in daily life. However, as a 21-year-old Muslim, I have only witnessed religion’s role in protecting, calming and guiding me.
Many people believe that to practice religion genuinely, you must be perfect. However, religion is for those who need stability and guidance the most.
Religion is for those who fall back a lotas I do.
When it comes to religion, it isn’t about how strong and constant we are in religious belief or practice. It is about accepting our fate as humans and humbling our spirits by returning to religion in our time of need. It is that last rope we can all hold onto at the end of the day no matter who we are or what we went through.
As a practicing Muslim, I witness that every day. Since a child I was taught that during times of hesitance and apprehensiveness, one should perform a prayer called Salat al-Istikharah. It is an optional prayer for guidance when we face indecisiveness. We perform this prayer and trust that what will come next is chosen by God and therefore ultimately what is best for us.
Practicing Islam means practicing the five obligatory pillars, which include the Shahadah, Salah, Siyam, Hajj and Zakah. The Shahadah, known as the two Testifications of Faith, is the first step a person takes to become Muslim. A person must know, believe and utter that there is no god but Allah and that Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the messenger of Allah.
Salah is Arabic for prayer. As Muslims, we pray five obligatory prayers throughout the day. There are also optional prayers which, if performed, will count as good deeds for a Muslim.
Siyam, or fasting Ramadan (ninth month in Islamic calendar), refers to fasting daily from sunrise to sunset for an entire month. It is a time of reflection, connecting with the Quran — the Islamic holy book — and continuous prayer.
Hajj is a pilgrimage performed to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which all Muslims are expected to perform once in their lives if they are able. Hajj is an obligation on certain conditions. For example, if a Muslim cannot afford to reach Mecca and return home, then it is not an obligation.
Zakah, Arabic for charity, requires each Muslim to give to others — depending on annual income, family size and other considerations.
In 2017, the Pew Research Center cited Islam as the world’s fastest-growing religion. At the same time, Islam is being attacked more frequently in certain countries. How people view Islam is largely dependent on the Muslims in their lives or communities. Perceptions of Islam also depends on how Muslims are being treated.
We live in a time where there are extreme, moderate and ignorant worshipers. Some use religion as a means for evil doing. Those are the people who probably do not find justice, peace and solitude in religious practice. They are those who mistakenly use religion in the name of vengeance, killing and warfare. Islam also has its moderates, those who are not entirely informed on the details of the religion which they follow. They loosely listen to religious leaders and loosely follow religious guidelines. They rely more heavily on human connection, interaction and pleasures.
The final group which exists today are the ignorant. Those who may pay allegiance to one religion yet know nothing of what it stands for. They use the role of religion only as an identity.
Each one of these groups influences the people and communities around them. Since I was a kid, we were taught the importance of being a symbol for our religion. Whether we looked Muslim or not, wore the hijab, a traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women, or practiced in public. The goal was to become an example of what practicing Islam meant for the world. This is essential because it has a direct impact on how governments and groups make laws and interpret religious freedoms.
We also live during a time of high government involvement in religious practice. According to the Pew Research Center’s 2019 report, global government restrictions on certain religious rights have increased. This includes Islamic restrictions put out by governments all over the world. It is important to understand that in some countries, where Islam is the state religion, leaders limit non-Muslim religions. For example, the Middle East is considered the most restrictive regarding policies and laws limiting the religious practice and speech of citizens.
However, government actions against Uighur Muslims in China and adherents to Islam in Myanmar are an extreme injustice against citizens there. It is no doubt that some of these government responses are due to protection from Islamic extremist groups, which are a danger to humanity.
It is important to understand that re-education camps and harassment in those areas, which include rape, killings, detention, torture are not the same as legal and political restrictions. How does a country like China justify the actions it is taking against the Uighur Muslims? Considering the different types of worshippers we discussed, does individual action directly impact government reactions occurring in different countries today?
If a Muslim is forced to perform actions which are against the rules of Islam, they will not be accountable for it in the hereafter. For example, Muslims in China are forced to eat pork and drink alcohol, which are prohibited in Islam. Those who disobey government instructions most likely will be taken away from their families and imprisoned. China is justifying these actions as anti-extremism effort and re-education camps for the Uighur community.
Another reason is for increasing their workforce in factories. The Chinese operate workforce and prison camps all in the hopes that the Uighur Muslims will disavow their faith all together, or perhaps become less religious. Although China claims their aim is re-education, their actions can be seen as systematic oppression, cultural genocide and modern-day slavery — all in the public eye.
When I look around to see the different people who practice Islam and other religions, and how powerful institutions are in reacting to religion, I can see its value. I can see that religion takes many forms, depending on who or what the subject is. Yet it has lasted all these years, decreasing and increasing in intensity.
As individuals, we should be focused on representing our religion publicly and humbly. Governments should understand the role of religion apart from extremism and allow all religions to peacefully exist worldwide. Actions like those in China are not political policies for the good of the people. These actions are an oppressive system set in place for political gain.
When it comes to religion, the only danger is in extremism. Instead of attacking Muslim communities to prevent extremism, governments should locate where and how extremism is growing.
As our world becomes more chaotic and noisy, it is important to notice what around us has power. Religion seems to hold power for individuals within institutions and groups. Everything around us is give and take. In the end, the only thing which constantly gives me goodness and asks for matters which are only good towards me is my religion.