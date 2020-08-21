A large volume of hay has been produced around the county due to the wet year we had in early summer. After we finally were able to get some higher nighttime temperatures back in May, hay season has been going full steam ahead. Some producers were even able to cut earlier than that, taking advantage of the very good stand on cool-season ryegrass that was available in some fields.
Most hay produced for horses each year is highly fertilized bermudagrass while cattle and other livestock hay can vary between nonnatives like bermudagrass, and johnsongrass, and natives such as bluestems and indiangrass. Quality of the hay depends on which cutting it is; first, second or third, and the timing of the cutting related to the maturity of the grass. Premium hay is cut between 28-35 days if there are ideal nutrients and moisture.
This is a great time for producers to sign up for our annual hay clinic on Sept. 17. The program will be held virtually this year, which is a change from years prior. Holding the program virtually will allow program attendees to feel safe and comfortable in their own homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This hay clinic will be very educational for landowners and producers.
The clinic will include free hay testing, sponsored by the Noble Research Institute, to allow for producers to check and see the quality of this year’s hay, and even compare different cuttings to see which hay is the best. The test results will give producers protein content, total digestible nutrients and feeding recommendations for livestock.
To take advantage of the opportunity, all you have to do is take your hay sample by Dennis’ Farm Store at 320 Bell Place in Denton by Aug. 29. Attend the clinic virtually, and we’ll send your results to you. To find out more information about this program, visit our Facebook page, “Denton County Agriculture and Natural Resources.” Updates on registration will be announced there and on our website. For other questions, you can call the county extension office at 940-349-2894.