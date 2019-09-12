Denton Unitarian Universalist Vegetarians and Vegans will host a fundraising community meal from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St.
The community meal will be a spaghetti dinner with other assorted pastas. Visitors are welcome to bring vegan pasta, salad or desserts.
The dinner costs $7 for adults, $4 for children and is free for ages 2 and younger. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted at the door.
For more information, send an email to DUUV@dentonuuf.org.