Did you start vegetable gardening last year? If so, you weren’t alone, but you may have gotten a late start. Let’s kick this year off right by planning (and planting) earlier.
The essential ingredients for a vegetable garden are good soil, full sun and water. Soil is the most expensive part of vegetable gardening, and it is really tempting to skimp on that. But since the sun is free, maybe you can spare some money for soil.
The soil supports the plant, holds moisture, provides nutrients and contains organisms (such as earthworms and microorganisms) that turn dead stuff into good stuff. It’s worth getting a soil test every few years so that you know what your soil needs. We recommend the Texas A&M soil lab, of course, but there are other labs. Go to soiltesting.tamu.edu, click on submittal forms and select the urban form. A $12 routine analysis will give you basic fertilizer recommendations, but you can pay more to determine micronutrients, organic matter or even salinity. If you have a raised bed or container garden, you can easily change the soil into something wonderful for your veggies.
The next important ingredient for a vegetable garden is full sun. Ideally, eight hours of direct sunlight a day. Some veggies will do OK with less sunlight, but for maximum production, sun is key. If you don’t have an appropriate space, there are community gardens throughout the area that have plots available. Some are free, some have a small charge or requirements such as donating a portion of the produce. Contact us if you have trouble finding one (or if you are part of an organization that has plots, let us know; we may not have every one identified).
If you have a small space, you can grow veggies in containers. Some are better suited than others, so do some research. Besides just planting what you want to eat, consider the value in what you are growing and the real estate you are giving up. What I mean is, get a bang for your buck. Everything tastes better homegrown, but is planting squash worth it? Do people rave about freshly harvested squash? No! They talk about ripe off-the-vine tomatoes (these claims have not been fully researched). Fresh herbs can be pricey in stores, but many can be easily grown in a small space or incorporated into flower beds. This week alone, I have harvested rosemary, thyme and parsley from my yard for cooking. Not only will you feel super fancy, but using herbs can be a healthier seasoning than salt and fat.
And the last must-have for vegetables is a reliable water source, as they need frequent watering. Remember to place your garden so it’s convenient to water in the heat of the summer. Municipal water is usually better quality than well water in our area, but rainwater is the absolute best. So if you can’t make it rain on command, think about putting out rain barrels to collect it for later use.
It’s not too early to get that garden in! Next week I will share optimal planting times and more tips for your vegetable garden.
If you can’t wait until then, visit https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu. There are fact sheets and archived Facebook Live videos with great tips. Also, our Master Gardeners have locally specific information; visit https://dcmga.com and look under North Texas Gardening. You can also call/text or email the Master Gardener Help Desk and get answers to your questions at Master.Gardener@dentoncounty.gov or 940-349-2892.