It is holiday season, which means we are bombarded with treats from every angle. This can derail even the healthiest eater. But there are ways to have our cake and eat it, too, without adding too much extra salt, fat or sugar to our diets.
Whether we are trying to eat healthier or managing a chronic disease such as diabetes, the following tips should help us enjoy the holidays without having to deny ourselves the treats we are accustomed to eating this time of year.
Most of us consume more salt than we need. Some people with high blood pressure find that managing their sodium intake can help lower their pressure, which reduces the risk of kidney disease. Ideal intake for most Americans is 1 teaspoon per day.
The National Kidney Foundation recommends the following:
- Use fresh meats, rather than packaged meats like cold cuts, bacon or ham.
- Choose fresh fruits and veggies if possible. Most canned and frozen fruits are low in sodium.
- Buy “fresh frozen” vegetables without added seasoning or sauces.
- Check your Nutrition Facts Label. Sodium is always listed on food packages.
- Give your self six to eight weeks to get used to less salty tasting foods. Salt preference is an acquired taste that can be unlearned.
When cooking, you can reduce salt by using herbs and spices that do not contain added salt. Another tip is to not salt the food until it reaches the table. You can also choose to cook with salt and remove the shaker from the table. Replacing table salt with sodium free alternative seasonings can be helpful. When baking, it may be possible to reduce the amount of salt, but is usually not recommended to eliminate it entirely.
Holiday menus are often full of rich, fatty foods. Combine that with bite-sized servings, distracting conversation and multiple special events, and we can over-indulge before we realize it. There are lots of myths and facts about fat in our diets, so we’ll follow tips from the Arizona Extension Service for choosing healthy fats for our favorite holiday recipes.
There are three basic types of fats: saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. The fats that occur naturally in our foods usually contain some of all three types, so we categorized them by the type of fat that is most abundant.
Monounsaturated fats have the best effect on our cholesterol because they lower our LDL (think L for lousy) and raise our HDL (H for happy or good cholesterol). The following tips will help you choose the best fats for your diet:
- Choose olive, canola or vegetable oils for cooking. These products are highest in monounsaturated fats.
- Eat less saturated fat. Saturated fat is usually solid at room temperature and comes from animal sources, e.g. butter, lard, tallow. Coconut oil also contains a large percentage of Saturated fats.
- Try to consume fatty fish and fish oils.
- Try to avoid trans-fats (found in processed foods).
- Try to eat about 20% to 35% of your calories from fat.
Reducing fat in recipes can be done by substituting applesauce or other pureed fruit or vegetables (depending on the type of recipe), using a leaner cut of meat (round or loin is usually leanest) or using a leaner type of meat. I use turkey sausage to make sausage balls with a lower fat content. Choose lower-fat cheeses or leave the cheese off, if you can.
Sweets are a specialty for many holiday bakers and eaters. When you are trying to manage diabetes, or your weight, or just want to limit the amount of added sugar in your diet, navigating the holiday table can be like walking through a mine field.
If you are going to indulge in holiday sweets, trying to limit sugar in your “regular” life can help you plan for those treats. The following recommendations come from the Mayo Clinic and are very user friendly:
- Opt for low-calorie or sugar free drinks (or just drink water — maybe add a few pieces of fruit for flavor).
- Use applesauce or fruit puree (unsweetened) for some of the sugar in your recipes.
- Read those labels. Lots of foods have hidden sugars.
- Use honey or agave nectar instead of sugar. They are sweeter, and you will need less.
- If you choose to drink alcohol, remember that many mixers are loaded with as much sugar as sodas.