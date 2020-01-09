Pope Francis had to apologize recently for becoming impatient with a woman who grabbed the pope by the hand and jerked him toward her. He was annoyed and slapped her hand away. He later apologized for becoming angry, though it seems like a spontaneous reaction on his part.
Christians have an ambivalent relationship to anger, and maybe to all their emotions. As a priest, I hear confessions, and it is not unusual for people to confess their anger. I’ve done it myself.
But is it really a sin to become angry?
The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “anger is a desire for vengeance.” And Jesus said: “Everyone who is angry with his brother shall be liable to judgment.” (Matthew 5:22). Still, not every time someone becomes angry are they seeking revenge. And Jesus only says that we are liable to judgment, not that we are wrong.
It is not good Christian practice to deny our emotions. We can try to shoo them away or pretend they do not exist, but we still feel them. Anger is one of those emotions. No one ever confesses to feeling afraid. One’s fears may be groundless, like a child who fears the monster under the bed, but the fear is still real. Fear may lead me to do unjust things, and that would be wrong, but just feeling fear is not wrong.
I would say that the same applies to anger. Anger is just an emotion that tells you that something unjust has happened. It makes you want change. My emotion may be groundless, a childish reaction to not getting my way or being asked to do what I do not want. But the feeling is still real. I am angry when an innocent person is hurt or killed, and I’m angry when I am asked to go out of my way. Both feelings are real, but only one is justified.
Should the pope be above anger, above mere human emotions? I hope not. Jesus was famously angry at the money changers in the temple and drove them out. He did not apologize for that.
The pope probably recalled Jesus’ words: “If someone strikes you on the cheek, turn and offer him the other.” (Luke 6:29) Could that be translated to “if someone jerks you by one arm, turn and offer him (or her) the other”? Yes, I suppose so. But you are probably going to feel anger, just as you would if someone smacked you in the face.
Popes get angry just as we do. It’s what we do with our anger that matters.
We may have to apologize afterwards. We find a fair example in Proverbs 15:1: “A kind word turns away wrath …”