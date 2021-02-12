We want and need to hear from you! An important aspect of our agency is providing educational programs that address local needs. We have committees and volunteers that provide feedback to us, but now we have a newly developed survey called “TexasSpeaks.”
Denton County is participating as well as all the counties in Texas. The Extension Service highly values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment. The expectation is that the assessment will take about 10 minutes and will solicit your input on both assets and issues in our community. It is an online, anonymous survey.
You can provide your input by going to tx.ag/texasspeaks. We ask that you complete the survey by March 31. But do it now before you forget!
You are welcome to share the survey link with your social networks. We really want to hear from as many Texans as we possibly can.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas. Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes and production agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management.
JANET LAMINACK is the horticulture county extension agent with Texas AgriLife Extension. She can be reached at 940-349-2883 or via email at jelaminack@ag.tamu.edu.