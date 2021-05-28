A recent study by Texas A&M AgriLife indicates high school graduates who have participated in Texas 4-H for at least two years, as well as those receiving Texas 4-H Foundation scholarships, have been substantially more successful in post-secondary education and marketable skills than the general student population of Texas.
The study population included all students who graduated from Texas public and private high schools in 2013, 2014 and 2015, along with Texas 4-H alumni who graduated during the same years with two or more years of 4-H membership. Data for the first group came from Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) databases, while data for the second group came from the National Student Clearinghouse.
“We secured records of 4,259 Texas 4-H alumni and evaluated their post-secondary academic performance per the goals set forth by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, in particular their 60x30TX goals,” said Extension specialist Darlene Locke, who coordinated the research project.
The study included a subset of 556 Texas 4-H alumni scholars who received Texas 4-H Foundation scholarships from donors such as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Richard Wallrath Education Foundation and Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation.
“We had two specific areas of focus for the study,” Locke said. “The first was to find out whether Texas 4-H alumni performed better academically than the student population of Texas in post-secondary education per THECB 60x30 goals. The second was to discover if Texas 4-H alumni were better prepared for post-secondary education entry than the overall student population.”
THECB mission and goals
The Board aspires to achieve a status of 60% of Texans ages 25-34 earning a post-secondary credential by the year 2030. And its 60x30TX initiative strives for 550,000 students in 2030 to complete a certificate or degree from a Texas college or university. It also looks for graduates to have marketable skills and, upon graduation, incur a debt not to exceed 60% of their first-year’s wages.
Study results related to 60x30 goals
The study revealed that 4-H alumni and alumni scholars in the 2013-2015 cohort substantially exceeded THECB goals and the performance of the population of Texas students.
The average ratio of student loan debt to first year gross income is also monitored by THECB. The progressive target was $0.60 cents of debt per dollar of first year income. For this metric, only high school graduates from 2013 were evaluated (data were not available for the other years). Debt of all populations studied were under the THECB target for this metric: at $0.53 for the Texas population and $0.55 and $0.41 for 4-H alumni and 4-H alumni scholars, respectively. While the mean debt ratios for 4-H alumni and 4-H alumni scholars were less than the Texas population, the difference between them is not statistically significant.
“The nationwide 4-H program has evolved over the years, and the Texas 4-H program has evolved as well,” said Jeff Hyde, AgriLife Extension director. “While it has continued its rural and agricultural traditions, it has also extended into urban areas and placed additional emphasis on life skills development, it has also widened the variety of academic interest areas it provides its members, including a number of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities. The depth and breadth of experiences Texas 4-H provides youth for personal and academic development not only prepare them for academic success, they prepare them for success in life.”
Source: Texas 4-H Post-Secondary Academic Success Study