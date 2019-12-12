Many churches hear the words of Isaiah this Advent season — “In the wilderness prepare the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.” These words invite reflection about roads.
Like many of you, my life and work sometimes take me down to Dallas. After threading through one of the lower levels of hell (aka Interstate 35E in south Denton), I have enjoyed the renovated and widened roadway going down to Dallas. I note with some concern, however, the creation of the express lanes.
The express lanes succeed admirably in their purpose of allowing traffic to move faster in different directions at different times of the day. My concern is not with the express lanes in and of themselves. My concern is with the larger trend of which these express lanes are a part.
That trend is one in which more and more aspects of our lives are segregated based on the ability to pay. Those who can afford to pay the few dollars can travel quickly; the poor(er) are left in the slow lanes. Similarly, in the airport, those who can pay the TSA pre-check fees can speed through the lines; once again, the poor(er) are left in the slow lanes.
This segregation according to ability to pay isn’t limited to transportation. You can pay someone else to wait in line for you to attend a Congressional hearing; there are professional line waiting services. Students often have to pay for their own AP tests — even at a reduced rate, the cost, especially for multiple exams, can be prohibitive for some. This newspaper recently limited letters of endorsement to those who pay for them, excluding, at least in theory, endorsements of the poor from the public sphere.
This segregating trend erodes aspects of our civic life. Money should have the power to buy some things but not everything. When the ability to pay becomes the only value that matters, it crowds out other values. It makes it harder to feel like we are all in this together. What is billed as the expansion of choice may function in practice to further divide us from each other. How much of our current politics is explained by the resentment of those in the metaphorical slow lanes against those in the fast lanes?
Earlier this year, we discussed the parable of the Good Samaritan at my church. Perhaps the modern equivalent of the priest and Levite would zoom by on a faster, elevated road. They would never even come across the man who had been beaten and robbed and left for dead.
Compassion is often elicited by proximity. Out of sight is out of mind, as the old saying goes. With more and more segregation between the rich and the poor as more and more aspects of our lives are subject to the ability to pay, we risk setting up visible and invisible barriers between us. In the process, something intangible withers.
This something intangible is holy, it is a sense of our common humanity, a sense to which all great religions witness, that we are more alike than different, that the sacred is present in us all.
Which lane, the slow lane or the fast, do you think Jesus would be in?
I don’t think the answer is simple. I don’t think traveling in the fast lane is necessarily wrong. The problem is less with the lanes themselves than with the larger system. What is clear is that for Christians, Christ came to break down the dividing walls of hostility between God’s people. Christ came to stand in solidarity with the poor and oppressed, to challenge systems of injustice. Maybe that means taking the slow lane in life sometimes, maybe it means putting oneself on metaphorically risky roads, but it especially means working to create spaces and communities that bring people together — regardless of their ability to pay.
The church, for all its flaws, still functions as such a community. There is no fast lane to salvation in the church (at least I hope not!) or most other faith communities. Not only is membership irrespective of one’s ability to pay, the church as part of its mission and purpose is called to engage in the work of eroding boundaries between us.