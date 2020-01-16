On the third of January, I pulled into the Congregation Kol Ami driveway for the first time since returning from a splendid and inspiring congregational trip to Israel.
Thirty-six Jews and Christians traveled the land at a unique time, at the rare calendar intersection of Hanukkah and Christmas. We had toured Jewish (Jerusalem) and Christian (Bethlehem) holy sites, visited significant synagogues, churches and mosques. We held the land in our hands, literally and tasted its bounty.
We also saw first-hand that the conflict-torn land of our imaginations, and social media is, in fact, a place where peace reigns 99.9% of the time, where menorahs and Christmas trees and sacred crescent moons exist publicly, side by side. The overwhelming majority of Jews, Palestinians, Druse, Bedouin (and an international cast of pilgrims, travelers and tours) gently go about their everyday lives.
But we also returned to the irony of what happened here in the United States while we were gone. Two events cast a shadow over the light of the holiday, Jewish and general. A series of violent attacks occurring and reoccurring throughout Hanukkah directed at Jewish traditional communities of New York, culminating in the brutal machete attack in Monsey, as well as the horrific shootout in a Texas church. Viewed from afar? It all made America look very violent and conflict-torn.
Yet, as I pulled into the temple parking lot, I looked at our big lawn menorahs — one by the entrance, the other by a main road. They were, as I expected, unmolested — except for two hyperactive squirrels nearby. Both stood glittering in full glory.
I made my first task to bring them into the building now that the holiday was over. As I hauled in these displays, however, I was comforted by how mundane these tasks were. Whether in Israel or America, we hear and see frightening things from a distance. Yet our reality — up close, as Americans — is still remarkably prosaic and secure. For the vast majority of us, the blessed lights of our lives burn undiminished every day.
Yes, there is a disturbing and inexplicable uptick in violence directed at Jews in places around the country. And yes, we are painfully aware that places all Americans once thought to be truly safe can become subject to sudden violence. But the fact remains that we are continuously blessed.
To be an American at the second decade of the 21st century is still to have one foot already firmly planted in the messianic era. We are more likely to die of the complications of obesity than of famine. Pestilence is no longer regularly killing our loved ones prematurely. And even violence, thankfully, is mostly seen only remotely.
These events rightly concern us. Even frighten us. But they also remind us of the two-fold nature of our traditions' teachings. The first is about the as-yet-unredeemed aspect of our present. We are still tasked as people of faith to push back against unjust, chaotic and cruel aspects of our world. Americans are doing this through enhanced security, preparation and vigilance. We are also blessed to have a government that is responsive to our concerns, working to combat every threat to domestic peace.
But the second aspect is about advancing the redemptive things we already have, the salvations we already enjoy and extending them to all. We are empowered, like few people on earth, to work toward what we want for the future. Promoting light to roll back the dark, extending grace, love and compassion when a brutal few are still fixated on destruction, hate and cruelty.
Let’s appreciate and rejoice in the overwhelming ordinariness and the everyday security of our lives, but let us also carry forward God’s light. In fact, let us be the light, shining with the confidence, faith and hope that our traditions represent.