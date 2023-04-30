The Rev. Clarence Harden speaks to church members, invited pastors and public officials during St. Andrew Church of God in Christ’s four-hour worship 100th anniversary cerebration service Sunday evening.
Church members raised their hands to sing religious hymns, clap and hit their tambourines during the two-day celebration of the 100th anniversary of St. Andrew Church of God in Christ on Saturday and Sunday evening.
The celebration began with a banquet, followed by a reunion musical performance that brought in former and current members of the St. Andrew choir to celebrate the church’s milestone on Saturday.
Church members, guest pastors and public officials then attended the church’s four-hour worship service on Sunday.
The historic Denton church, located at 608 Lakey St., has a long history in the city. The church was created in 1922 by Fred L. Haynes as community members came together in a tent when the Black community of Quakertown had been forced across the railroad tracks to Solomon Hill.
The Ku Klux Klansmen in Denton left a threatening note and burned the church tent.
“100 years,” the Rev. Bobby Givens of St. Andrew said during the opening Sunday services as the crowd clapped. “100 years of celebration — we’ve come this far.”
The theme of the celebration was “We have come this far by faith,” which served to identify leaders from the church’s first 100 years and to propel the members to continue in the faithfulness of God.
The church has had six pastors in history, with the Rev. Clarence Harden as the sixth pastor, and recognized the past pastors during Sunday’s service.
Bobbie J. Mitchell, Denton County’s Precinct 3 commissioner, was in attendance and told the crowd that county commissioners approved a proclamation to recognize the church during their meeting Tuesday.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Denton County Commissioners Court does hereby congratulate St. Andrew on its 100th year anniversary and wish them Godspeed in the future,” Mitchell said during the Sunday service.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth gave his remakes on Sunday evening and thanked Harden for his leadership as the pastor.
“He [Harden] has been dynamic to work with,” the mayor said. “He represents the city well. … We both have a great interest in making sure this area in the city and, by and large, are successful.”
First lady Betty Harden said that chapter one is now complete for the church and that chapter two has begun.
“So, the next 100 years — the next chapter of this book — chapter two began today,” Betty Harden said. “We must do as Jesus said, go ye therefore into the world and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Ghost, and then pull it out and love being with you.”
Clarence Harden and keynote speaker Bishop James E. Hornsby from Euless’ Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ ended the night with final remarks.
“I just want to say once again thanks to all of you that are present, all of you that attended going on, and we’ve had a wonderful 100th-anniversary service,” Harden said. “Thanks to you for making it possible. Amen.”
