Denton Bible Church is hosting a virtual kids camp called Sportsworld in the House from Monday through June 26. The program replaces the church's in-person sports camp, Sportsworld.
The program is open to children who have completed grades K-5 and will feature one episode per day with challenges and teachings from staff, among other things. The cost is $20 per camper.
Campers will receive a camper box on Monday in the mail containing a T-shirt, stickers, coloring sheets and more. Daily episodes will be sent via a link that can be accessed through a password inside the camper box.
The church's student ministries typically hosts the annual camp for children from across Denton, featuring sports clinics, team activities and competitions.
Concerns related to COVID-19 led to the creation of Sportsworld in the House.
Student Ministries Director Keaton Adamson said the virtual camp allows campers from other churches to participate while providing a safe and fun atmosphere.
Registration ends Saturday at midnight. To sign up, visit sportsworldcamp.org.