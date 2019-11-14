The light shines through the window onto the floor, illuminating evidence of my younger self. Toys in disarray, Barbie’s Dream Boat next to the blond-wooden prayer stand. Pictures of Jesus, Mary and pendants of various saints on the shelf reflect a Catholic elementary school experience. The light shines through the window onto one girl’s imagination and dreams. From time to time between imagining great trips across the sea, Wonder Bread communion between friends, dreams of becoming a Catholic priest begin to unfold.
Nearing the end of first grade, after attending Catholic Mass every Wednesday and enjoying religion class daily, I decide I want to be a Catholic priest. Monday through Friday at Mount Merici Academy, I was immersed in Catholicism. On Sundays at St. Mark’s, I was Episcopalian. All seemed possible at 7 years old.
The barriers weren’t yet evident as I imagined my way forward. As time passed, it became clear that I had missed some of the finer details that would snag this plan to become a Catholic priest. I was Episcopalian, not Catholic. And I was a girl! Societal barriers also began weaving their way in to extinguish the sharp light of my call. Over time, dreams of Catholic priesthood began to fade away.
As years passed, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church became a greater focus for me. Early in my teens, I became the first girl to be an acolyte of my congregation. No role models for women clergy were available to me at the time. People like Unitarian Universalist Olympia Brown, the first woman ordained in 1863 with full denominational authority in the U.S., and Allison Cheek, the first Episcopal priest in 1974 to administer the sacrament of communion, were not role models I was aware of. The women’s Catholic priest movement had not yet reached Waterville, Maine.
Years later, I would begin reading about and witnessing women in religious and spiritual leadership, liberating my previous understanding of faith and ultimately my understanding of God. Marcella Althaus-Reid, bell hooks, Sharon Welch, Kate Lassiter and others offer bodies of knowledge. Their example gave us alternate examples to understand theology and faith at the intersection of society and politics.
In her Journal of Pastoral Theology article — “No easy resolution: feminist pastoral theology and the challenge of identity” — Lassiter writes: “It is the intellectual imagination which serves as the necessary prerequisite for the development of a pastoral imagination attentive to what identity attempts to capture: social suffering, social and historical inequities, the marking out of another as Other, and the need for transformative care at all levels of society.”
Through this lens stories like that of Joanna in the Christian Scripture, Gospel of Luke, begin to take on new meaning.
The Gospel of Luke talks about Herod and Herod’s group of political opportunists who centered their attention and actions on holding onto their power. Herod’s reign in Judea — and his abuse of power — disengages him from the living experience of those being oppressed. During this time, one of Herod’s stewards, a guy in charge of jobs controlling the invitation list for Herod’s palace, was married to a woman named Joanna. Joanna did not buy into this system of power and privilege and decided to step away to join a rather radical group of apostles working to care for the vulnerable and oppressed.
Joanna had courage and grit. Understanding that there were new constructs of faith that allow for a shift in social and political approaches, Joanna created a new way forward. Joanna’s story creates what I now call looking-glass theology, inviting us to view scripture, societal events and our own interactions through new, liberating ways.
In this invitation, we’re invited as Joanna was, to build relationships with together with folks on the margins, creating new ways forward at a time when power and control effect our basic covenant with all humanity.