On Thursdays, Catholics have adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in our church. At the end of the mass, the priest takes a consecrated host and places it in a special container which is then put in a monstrance, an ornate stand which holds the host. The monstrance is then placed on the altar while the priest kneels before it to pray. Adoration continues all day for people to come before the Lord.
For some reason, I am a little obsessed with making sure that things are lined up correctly — that they are straight. Inevitably, I try to center the monstrance on the altar so that when someone is kneeling before the Blessed Sacrament, they are not thinking to themselves, ‘Shouldn’t it be moved over a couple of inches? Why can’t they get that straight?’ Well, that is what I would be thinking: Nothing holy, nothing dramatic, just concerned that the monstrance is wonky.
It was a wonky one Thursday. I noticed it when I knelt to pray, so at the right time I got up and fixed it. But I wondered to myself if, if this were a painting, would it be a better painting if it were drawn perfectly or slightly off-center? I’m sure that a great artist would not paint it squared away, but a little off. Why?
The right answer to that is not that artists are weird. Many of them are, but the reason is that it connects to the way human beings are. And we humans are a little off kilter. We are not perfectly centered. We are not squared-away. We think we have everything just right, but we are not quite right.
I keep trying to fix that. I want to make myself right. I want to lose 10 more pounds, improve my Spanish, be a more effective pastor or somehow improve my golf swing. OK, the last is simply too ambitious, but you get the point. I am just a bit off and I can’t quite find the center. A drive for perfection is probably counterproductive, an unrealistic desire to make ourselves perfect. On this side of heaven, that just is not going to happen.
I’m not even sure about the other side.
But I bet that I’ll keep trying to make it right. That may be part of being human as well. We can see the defect. We can feel that something is not quite right, and we try to fix that. I don’t think it is a virtue to become careless or indifferent to outcomes. We want to try to do a good job, even if we acknowledge our limits.
Anyone can come on Thursday to pray in our Church. It is quiet, cool and a reflective atmosphere. The monstrance may be a bit off. But I meant to do that.