Like so many other congregations, my congregation has transitioned to online worship in these pandemic days. I have already had a fair share of video conference meetings. Education, including my own, has transitioned to an online format as well.
I am grateful for these tools, as they foster connection during an isolating time.
At the same time, I am mindful of the costs that come with this transition to online engagement. These costs include inequality of access — there are those without computers and internet.
More broadly, I am aware of how “disembodied” these electronic ways of engagement are. One can often see without being seen. The ability to “read the room,” to pick up on communal nonverbal cues, is all but eliminated. And what, for example, does online education look like for kindergartners, especially given the fact that the World Health Organization recommends no more than an hour of screen time for 5-year-olds?
In the short term, paying the costs of electronic, disembodied forms of engagement may be necessary and worthwhile, but even prior to this pandemic, we as a culture were generally too blithely unaware of them.
I suspect this is due in no small part to a long-standing ambivalence about our bodies. Bodies are messy, they make noises, they age and decay and get sick. Standards of beauty, especially for women, have become narrower, more unattainable and more broadly advertised. Which one of us has our ideal body? Bodies have become so awkward that we, along with the Canadians, have become the only culture in human history to make memorial services without the presence of the deceased’s body the norm.
There was, in other words, even prior to the pandemic, a pre-existing epidemic of shame about our bodies.
Given our ambivalence (at best) and our shame (at worst) about our bodies, it is no accident that many prefer a disembodied God — in practice if not in theory. We don’t want a messy, sometimes seemingly contradictory faith that often comes, like our bodies, with struggles and demands and inconveniences. We often view ourselves as essentially spirit, with a body that will be sloughed off upon our deaths as we transition to some placeless, bodiless heaven. Too often, Christians (perhaps Protestants especially, of which I am one) act as though following Christ is a matter of the head or of the heart, not of the body.
The shocking claim of Christianity is that God became flesh in Jesus Christ. We are saved not by an idea or by a feeling, but by a body. It is through a body, the crucified and resurrected body of Jesus, that Christians claim redemption. This Easter season, Christians celebrate not the resurrection of some generalized life principle, or simply the resurrection of hope, but the resurrection of a body.
What the story of Christ reveals is that bodies are sacred. Love is about bodies. Love that is not embodied is not real love, or at least only of the shallow sort. Love can therefore never be content with expressing itself only through a screen. It longs to hold hands, to touch, to hug, to kiss, to be present with. Love is willing to get messy. It bears struggles and demands and inconveniences. Love bleeds. God in Christ celebrates bodies; God is not ashamed of them.
For Christians, therefore, one cannot be both disembodied and whole. We are invited, challenged and empowered to address our own shame about our bodies, and to challenge those forces in our society that function to shame others.
If, in the long run, we allow this pandemic to further contribute to an already existing trend toward disembodiment, then we are learning the wrong, unChristian lesson from it. In contrast, our very bodies are already speaking to us without words of the grief we feel from all that we have lost in these days – routines, access to physical places, company with friends and family and communities. God is speaking through this grief to remind us that to be fully human is to be embodied and to embrace our bodies and the bodies of others, with all their struggles and perceived “flaws.”
We would do well to listen.