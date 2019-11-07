This semester, I am enrolled in six credit hours in my seminary program at Brite Divinity School. I am also hosting my in-laws, including a father-in-law and two mothers-in-law, for a month and half. I am from the Pakistani culture. When elders visit us, we serve them.
And your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him. And that you be dutiful to your parents. If one of them or both of them attain old age in your life, say not to them a word of disrespect, nor shout at them but address them in terms of honor (Quran 17:23).
The utmost necessary Pakistani Muslim service to parents is fresh food served three times a day. In between my classes at the seminary, my life was busy. I was looking after my in-laws, my three kids, keeping up with my Quran memorization classes, my Sunday School teaching assignment. In the middle of all that, the tenants renting my condo had stopped paying their rent. I felt that I had almost an emotional and physical breakdown. I shouldn’t get too dramatic — Alhumdulillah (praise be to God) — I was still functioning and moving around while remembering some of my favorite Quranic verses to get me going.
For indeed, with hardship [will be] ease. Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease (Quran 94:5-6).
However, when I came out of my class at seminary and started walking to the parking lot, I was wishing somebody would hear me out. It so turned out that my fellow classmate, an African-American pastor, started walking with me to the parking lot. As I talked about my exhaustion, I hoped that she understood my position regarding my husband’s parents. There was no other option but to be the best to them. She told me that Christianity held the same reverence for parents, too — “Honor your father and your mother” — repeated many times in the Old Testament and the New Testament.
I moved on to some of my other issues and it felt good to be heard, validated and given an opinion that I might have overlooked. I prayed in my heart that I was given the opportunity to hear her, too. God listened and she started talking about the issues that bothered her as a black person of faith ministering in a white community. It was interesting to note that sometimes when she would give me a perspective about a certain issue, I would have a different opinion coming from the perspective of someone who isn’t black.
As we talked — a black pastor and a Muslim chaplain counseling each other on the sidewalk, next to the parking lot — we discovered how our differences not only provided validation but also a perspective that we may have not thought before.