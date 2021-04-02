Last Easter, most churches were closed. Christians in Denton County either had to celebrate the highest of their high holidays by streaming Easter worship online, or skip it.
Local clergy said they are preparing for the biggest crowds since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered churches a year ago.
“Last year, it was all virtual,” said the Rev. Jeff Williams, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Denton. “I preached to empty pews and an empty room. It was crazy.”
On Sunday, Williams said, the church will host three Easter celebration services — but with some differences. People will have the option to socially distance themselves in the worship center, but church staff won’t be blocking off alternating rows this holiday season. The church choir and orchestra will return in smaller numbers, he said, and will be spaced out through the worship space and the altar.
“We’re also going to open up our fellowship hall, with tables set out and spaced apart. That way, people can sit with their families and watch the service on the screen. We will continue to livestream our services, but this Sunday the fellowship hall will be a social distancing area. It’s going to look a lot like it normally does on Easter.”
First Baptist Church reopened last year, along with churches across the country, and followed capacity guidelines.
“We never had a mask mandate,” Williams said. “We will continue to ask people to wear their masks, and we still have a notice to please wear your mask on the screen. Some people didn’t wear masks, but I’d say 95% did.”
The Rev. Timothy Thompson, the pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, said his parish continues to follow guidelines handed down by the Fort Worth Diocese, which governs Denton’s Catholic parishes. Catholic bishops in the region have passed down guidelines that are both informed by the federal, state and county public health authorities as well as the need to care for aging and vulnerable members of their churches.
Fort Worth Diocese churches have kept attendance to 25% through much of the pandemic, and Holy Week increased capacity to 50%.
Thompson said Holy Week services commemorating the Passion — including the Maundy Thursday Mass, which commemorates the Last Supper and Christ’s washing of his disciples’ feet, and Good Friday, which commemorates Christ’s death — still have limitations.
“Any part of those liturgies where people group together and have a processional, we won’t be doing those,” Thompson said earlier this week. The church didn’t have the foot washing on Thursday night, and didn’t light the Easter fire on Good Friday because those parts of the liturgy require people to stand and move in groups.
For Easter, the church will have an overflow area ready for what Thompson said he expects will be a larger number of people.
“They still have to wear a mask,” he said. “We’ve had a little bit of pushback, but I’d say it’s one or two people in 2,000. Some people wear the mask down on their chin, which is just completely legalistic. But most people have been wearing them.”
The church will continue to omit wine from the Eucharist, and will continue to place the Communion host in congregants’ hands.
“Everyone sanitizes their hands before that,” Thompson said.
Other large churches in Denton have continued their virtual services and distanced in-person worship. First United Methodist Church of Denton streamed Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services. On Easter Saturday, the church will host an online vigil led by the Denton Taize Community, which uses the contemplative and liturgical practices of the ecumenical monastery in Taize, France. On Easter Sunday, First United Methodist plans three outdoor services for Easter: a 7 a.m. sunrise youth service, a 9 a.m. service and an 11 a.m. service. The church’s other worship services will be online for Easter, including both English and Spanish services.
Clergy said they sense a lot of hope in their congregations. Thompson and Williams said their congregations are increasingly vaccinated, and both are hearing members say they are ready to come back to church.
“I think there is some excitement,” Thompson said. “We’re certainly not through it all yet. But I’m happy to come back. I think the church is a safe place to come back to.”
Williams said Palm Sunday services last weekend brought the largest number of people to worship in a year of big changes.
“No doubt we have to use the telephone more than anything else,” Williams said. “I have not been to a hospital in 13 months. In 32 years of doing this, that’s never been the case. That’s been really hard. We’ve adjusted — not to what I would say is ideal. We have done meetings, but instead of a conference room we spread out in a big room. We’ve been learning to make adjustments. I didn’t shake anybody’s hand for a while. I carry around hand sanitizer. Having said that, I don’t think ministry has suffered.”
Thompson said the pandemic has taught him the things he used to grouse about can be opportunities to minister.
“Throughout my career, I have complained. Too much work. Too many people. Too many meetings,” he said. “In the last year, we’ve been going to work. But our office doors are closed, and when we come out of our office, you put on that mask. It’s been lonely. It’s been difficult. I truly miss that human connection, and I look forward to it.”