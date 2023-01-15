Church members sang hymns while others gathered clapped, prayed and sang along during a special service Saturday evening at St. James AME Church.
The congregation of the oldest Black church in Denton had to wait for nearly two years to worship inside the sanctuary because the building's roof was found to be on the verge of collapsing, on the heels of COVID-19 closures.
Members of St. James and its sister churches gathered during the “Service of Restoration and Appreciation” on Saturday to celebrate the remodeled sanctuary.
The Rev. Mason Rice Jr., pastor of St. James, thanked God that the community came together and helped contribute funds to restore the church — specifically, First United Methodist Church of Denton and Trinity United Methodist Church, which were instrumental in the church restoration.
“We never got an opportunity to say thank you to the entire churches,” Rice said. “And so, we wanted to seize this moment and seize this time to say thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Denton’s Christian community has rallied around St. James. First United Methodist launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover the $50,000 loan St. James got to begin construction.
Rice said they were able to work with the contractor and get the right budget for the restoration.
Not only did the church get a new roof, but the entire sanctuary at the church has been redone — that includes the floors, ceiling, fans and seating.
Sister Iris Marshall reminded Saturday's crowd that there may have been a similar excitement when the building first opened in 1962.
The current sanctuary was built to replace a 1920s structure that was badly damaged by a storm.
“Today, we are filled with similar joy and excitement that our roof has been repaired in a way that integrates this structure,” Marshall said. “St. James serves as part of the leadership of the communities and is an important part of the religious heritage.”
Rice presented a replica model of St. James AME Church when it was located in Quakertown to represent the historical aspect of the church. St. James' roots date back to 1875.
The Rev. Don Lee of First United Methodist told the crowd he wanted the sister churches to come together to celebrate St. James' return to the sanctuary.
“We are so proud of our friendship,” Lee said. “We are so proud of our shared partnership in the ministry of the Gospel.”
Rice said St. James continued to hold worship services, but they were in the fellowship hall until the restoration was complete.
Rice said returning to the sanctuary is instrumental because the church is a beacon to the community as Denton's oldest Black church.
“This is a dream that since we completed the restoration — my heart burned because I knew we had to bring these churches together to say thank you,” Rice said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.