Two days after Thursday’s fire at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church on North Crawford Street, pastor George Edwards Jr. said he doesn’t believe the building will be salvageable.
A 911 call for the fire came in at about 2:42 p.m., and the blaze required at least 14 Denton Fire Department units, which stayed on the scene for hours. The fire was under control by about 5 p.m. on Thursday but had already caused extensive damage to much of the church building.
Reached Saturday, Edwards said that on the day of the fire, he got a phone call from a deacon’s wife and came up from his residence in Fort Worth.
“It was a stunning thing, you know?” Edwards said. “That’s something you never want to hear about your sanctuary.”
Peaceful Rest began in about 1975, with Edwards serving as its pastor since 1980. He lived in Denton for 20 years but now makes the commute from Fort Worth to the church, which serves a congregation of about 50 predominantly African American members.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the church has offered virtual services in addition to informal meetings. The building has still seen use for those meetings and as a makeshift recording studio, but no members were there when the fire broke out.
Edwards said he had not yet heard from investigators on a cause of the fire or an evaluation of the damages, and when reached directly Saturday, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson could not provide any updates on the investigation. As for the church’s future, its pastor doesn’t believe its home of nearly 50 years can be repaired.
“Reality is reality,” Edwards said. “I’m no architect but I don’t think it’s salvageable.”
Despite the likely loss of its site, Edwards is optimistic for Peaceful Rest’s future. He said his preferred option would be to eventually construct a new building on the land, though he could also choose to move elsewhere in Denton.
“We’ll determine where we’re going to go from here — a building is nice but it’s just a building,” Edwards said. “It was part of many people’s lives and it’s got a long history, but it’s come to this end.”
In the meantime, Peaceful Rest has received support from other local churches — including St. Emmanuel Baptist Church, which has made some facilities available to Peaceful Rest free of charge. Edwards said the church will continue its virtual services and elective in-person meetings as it works through its next steps.
“We feel blessed and we’re encouraged,” Edwards said. “We’re just going to see where God leads us.”