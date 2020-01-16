Denton, TX (76205)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.