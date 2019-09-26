Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church will host a fall festival, beginning with a bilingual 9:30 a.m. mass on Sunday followed by festival activities under a big top tent at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 400 St Thomas Aquinas Ave. in Pilot Point.
The festival will include a classic car, tractor and implement show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with rounds of Loteria (also known as Mexican bingo). Traditional rounds of bingo starting at noon. The festival will offer two lunches — a German plate or a Tex-Mex plate — and the Knights of Columbus will grill hamburgers and hot dogs.
Live entertainment includes Matachinas Danza, Arturo Ramirez Mariachi Allende, Deannie Horn Deal, Davis Dance, Adrian Reyes, Mariachi Aguilas de Americano and the Pilot Point Jazz Band. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mWGppK.