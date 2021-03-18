First Christian Church of Denton is in a new season in more ways than one.
In addition to preparing for the pandemic’s end, the local Disciples of Christ church welcomes a new pastor this week.
“I do know this congregation has done well in terms of coming together online and staying in touch online,” said the Rev. Kristin Galle, who arrived in Denton from her previous post in Brenham on Monday.
The congregation erected a big vinyl sign for motorists on Fulton Street to see, announcing “Welcome Rev. Galle” in big red letters.
“It’s a community that cares deeply for each other,” Galle said of her new church. “They continued their search and called a new pastor during the pandemic, which shows their intention to continue to be the church in the community. This is a new home for me. I look forward to getting to know the congregation and the community.”
Galle has been in the ministry for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for 19 years. She’s served as a hospital and hospice chaplain, as an interim pastor for churches in transition and as a settled pastor for churches looking to mature and grow.
“In serving a congregation, you get to know people through all the chapters of their lives,” Galle said. “I’d been working for hospice for two years, and it was so lovely to get back into congregational life. You would sit with people who might need you to listen, and they’d say ‘oh, you didn’t have to take the time,’ and I was like ‘are you kidding? This is the best.’”
Hospital chaplains offer an ear, comfort and — if a patient is amenable — prayer. Chaplains meet patients and their friends and family who have never been a part of a church, and people who have been part of church since childhood.
Church life means relationships that move from season to season.
“In a church, you can be there for the celebrations, and all the way to walking with someone through the end of their life,” Galle said. “You get to be there with kids through their wonderful questions to teens asking those difficult questions.”
Galle said she looks forward to getting to know First Christian Church, and leading the congregation in its mission. The congregation is one of the oldest in the city, having been in Denton for the last 153 years. The church is also known for being one of the properties in town designed by Denton architect O'Neal Ford, famous for his midcentury buildings. The historical sanctuary was built in 1959, and is also known for its powerful acoustics and parabolic roof.
“One of the things I love about (the Disciples of Christ) is that they do have the identity statement that said: ‘We are disciples of Christ, a movement for wholeness in a broken world.’ The main power is in the congregation. We do have the denominational association, they provide curriculum and development, but the main decision making is in the congregation.”
Galle said the post-pandemic church has plenty of work to do and people to serve.
“That's something we’re all struggling with,” Galle said. “We have all been changed by this. The clergy is struggling to understand how to stay wise. How do we do what we do well? Last March, so many of us turned into YouTubers, and we weren’t planning to do that. I got a GoPro, downloaded the app and started using it. They didn't teach that in seminary. But they did teach how to assemble tools, and we're definitely doing that.”
Pastors today are serving churches at a time when systemic abuse and secrecy in both Catholic and Protestant worlds are making headlines, and in a time when church attendance continues to decline.
“Because we have to own up to that, and have that confessional time. We have that history of the church with the big ‘C,’ and there is plenty we need to atone for,” she said. “It is a human institution. I think one of the things that disappoints people the most is that they think the divinity of the church should be encapsulated in the person. It doesn’t work out that way. It is through those cracks, if we can seek ways to be better to be that better anti-racist, that pro-reconciliation that pro-affirming to all God’s children. We need to be a witness to God’s love.
“There’s been a lot of that hard stuff going on among people who were not prepared,” Galle said. “Life is hard, and we might as well have grace with each other. There is this call to love God with all our heart, all our mind, all our soul and our might. And we’re supposed to love our neighbor. Where is the Jericho road that runs through our communities? In life and right now in this pandemic – when people are saying ‘no, I’m not stopping and helping that person.’ We are here to help walk along in the journey.”