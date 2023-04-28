The old saints called it “Rocking Daniel.”
Moved by the Holy Spirit, church leaders and members would join together in song and dance in the aisles, at the pews and the front of the church. They’d move with the rhythm of their religious hymns, smiles on their faces and happiness in their hearts, celebrating all they had overcome as a community at the St. Andrew Church of God in Christ in Southeast Denton.
Formed in 1922, the church came together in a tent at a time when the Black community of Quakertown had been forced across the railroad tracks to Solomon Hill, a muddy field on the outskirts of town. Those who refused found their properties condemned. Horses and logs moved the frame homes, no doubt past the Confederate soldier monument that appeared in celebration a few years earlier on the Courthouse on the Square lawn.
Similar forced relocations were occurring in other places across the South due to harsh segregationist laws. A year earlier, Black residents had been massacred in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in what would become known as the Black Wall Street Massacre.
In September 1922, Ku Klux Klansmen in Denton carried a burning cross up the aisles of the newly formed St. Andrew Church, known then as a holiness church, and left a threatening note, returned weeks later and pelted the congregation with eggs. By week’s end, the church tent had gone up in flames, according to “The Quakertown Story: The removal of an African-American community and the creation of the Civic Center Park in Denton, Texas,” a 1991 article by Michele Powers Glaze for The Denton Review, a local history journal.
The church, though, wouldn’t be intimidated. They did what they always do, what the Quakertown residents and other Black Americans were forced to do. They rebuilt and continued worshipping, having faith that God would deliver them from persecution.
As pastor Clarence Harden from St. Andrew explained 100 years later, “The church is God’s. The church is the people, not the building — the people of God who have been born again.”
In some ways, God did deliver them from persecution. St. Andrew is celebrating its 100-year anniversary as a church this weekend in Southeast Denton. It’s a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, offering choir performances from current and former choir members and keynote speaker Bishop James E. Hornsby from Euless' Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ.
The historic Denton church, located at 608 Lakey St., is also receiving a proclamation from the city and state, Harden said.
The theme for the event is “We Have Come This Far by Faith — 100 Years of Legacy and Ministry.” They’ll be presenting plaques and certificates, and many of their former leaders, including the church's previous two pastors, are expected to attend along with families whose connection to the church goes back several generations.
“St. Andrew has been one of the pillars [in the community],” Harden said. “It means something for an organization to survive 100 years with the challenges and all.”
Harden started pastoring at St. Andrew in 2009 but said he’s been connected to the church since he arrived in Denton in 1972. He is the sixth pastor of St. Andrew in nearly 100 years.
Pastor F.L. Haynes founded the church in 1922.
“It’s been overwhelming because I never wanted to be a preacher,” said Harden, who originally wanted to be a fighter pilot only to learn he was color blind. “I was summoned. God chooses leaders, and I was chosen by God to be a preacher and a pastor. He had this for me, and I’m grateful and thankful for the time at St. Andrew.”
St. Andrew isn’t the oldest historic Black church in Denton, but Harden said it is one of the oldest. It was also one of five historic Black churches to receive $50,000 in late February as part of a community benefit agreement with Lang Partners, a Dallas developer that is building an upscale apartment complex in Southeast Denton.
St. Andrew’s 100-year celebration occurs at time when the city of Denton and other community leaders have been commemorating Quakertown’s anniversary. In early March, the University of North Texas history department hosted a symposium about Quakertown, as did the Tejas Storytelling Association at the Denton Civic Center.
In early April, local artist Ellen Frenkel’s Quakertown Quilt, which chronicles the community’s story, was put on display until May 6 at the Denton Public Library. A few weeks later, two local historians, Chelsea Stallings and Jessica Luther Rummel, held a discussion about Quakertown and how it connected to the political and social contexts of the Jim Crow South.
Permanent garden memorials in honor of Quakertown are also in the planning stages at Texas Woman's University and the city, which plans to build it at Quakertown Park.
No doubt Quakertown will be on people’s minds when they arrive on Saturday evening for the old-time gospel event. It starts at 7 p.m. Five or six musicians will be playing and between 40 and 45 current and former choir members will be performing, Harden said.
The Sunday worship service takes place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with the keynote speaker leading the service. Harden said proclamations from the city and state will also be presented.
The Rev. Reginald Logan from the Southeast Denton Ministerial Alliance has been working with Harden at St. Andrew and the pastors from the other historic churches “to make things happen in Southeast Denton,” he said.
One of those things involved the community benefits agreement with Lang Partners. In February, Logan appeared onstage at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Southeast Denton to hand out the five $10,000 checks from the Dallas developer to Harden and the other pastors.
“That’s why we’re here today, through a conversation,” Logan told his fellow pastors. “The Lord said, ‘I will give you things before you can ask for them.’ It was God.”
On Thursday, Logan said he may have been one of the first people in line to buy a ticket to the celebration luncheon that church leaders are hosting Saturday afternoon for members and friends of St. Andrew. He described the church as the kind that has always been good partners with other churches in the community. It’s also a place where the community hosts large meetings and large funerals, a church that Logan said people can always count on the doors being open to them.
“St. Andrew has been known for their powerful preaching and their excellent choirs,” Logan said. “Our churches all lift up Jesus. It’s part of the culture. It’s a spirit-filled time, the opening songs, the opening from the pulpit. It’s letting people know that we are lifting the name of Jesus.”
In other words, “Rocking Daniel.”
