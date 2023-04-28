St Andrew COGIC

St. Andrew Church of God in Christ at 608 Lakey St. is celebrating 100 years of worship in Denton this weekend.

 Courtesy image/St. Andrew COGIC via Facebook

The old saints called it “Rocking Daniel.”

Moved by the Holy Spirit, church leaders and members would join together in song and dance in the aisles, at the pews and the front of the church. They’d move with the rhythm of their religious hymns, smiles on their faces and happiness in their hearts, celebrating all they had overcome as a community at the St. Andrew Church of God in Christ in Southeast Denton.

Choir in 2018

Black church choirs around Denton gathered in 2018 for a Federation Choir concert at St. Andrew Church of God in Christ.
Churches - group photo
