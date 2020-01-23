Refuge for Women North Texas will host a question-and-answer session about human trafficking at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9400 Ed Robson Blvd.
Refuge for Women is a Christian organization that offers long-term care for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation.
The panel features:
- Wendy Noble, a survivor of human trafficking
- Dennis Ozment, private investigator and executive director of 4theONE.
- John Kochan, Department of Homeland Security.
- Christine Manos, Refuge for Women North Texas program director.
- Bill Hadden, Collin County Human Trafficking Task Force member.
The event is free, but attendees can register online at http://bit.ly/2vd0CLT.