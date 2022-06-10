Denton’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will welcome the Rev. Matthew Tatyrek next month to serve as the new pastor after the departure of the Rev. Tim Thompson at the end of 2021.
Tatyrek currently serves as the pastor at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lindsay, where he arrived in 2018, and will begin his new position at Immaculate Conception on July 1. The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth transferred Thompson to All Saints Catholic Church in Fort Worth after his 10 years as pastor of ICC.
A Texas Tech University alumnus raised in Vernon, Tatyrek has roots in Texas and grew up with the church being a large part of his life. In seventh grade, his family moved to a house across the street from their parish, which allowed him to get more involved in the church and practice his faith.
Tatyrek initially sought to become an officer in the Air Force, he said. But after he attended World Youth Day in Germany to participate in a celebration of Mass with Pope Benedict following his freshman year in college, he began to consider the life of a priest. Additionally, he credits his time at Texas Tech as a factor in encouraging him to pursue priesthood.
“It was really throughout my time at the university that I was able to belong to a community and meet very close friends who were very serious about exploring their faith,” he said.
Through his studies of philosophy and theology along with the motivation from his core group of friends, Tatyrek said he felt the courage to give the seminary a try in 2009.
After his time in seminary traveling to Rome, Tatyrek said he briefly worked at ICC during his internship year alongside Father Tim.
“Through that experience, I got to know the parish a bit, but that was a little bit more than nine years ago,” He said. “So in that time I’ve changed, and the parish has changed to some degree, but I have a degree of familiarity already with the parish.”
Tatyrek was ordained in May 2016, and had his first assignment as a parochial vicar at St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford, then was sent to become the chaplain at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth a year later.
In 2018, he was assigned to St. Peter’s in Lindsay, just west of Gainesville, which is one of the oldest parishes in the diocese.
“It’s been a wonderful place to learn and to experience the life not only as a priest, but more specifically as a pastor,” he said. “You’re responsible for the spiritual well-being of your people, so it’s been a wonderful experience to be able to do that, to learn and to be with these families.”
Tatyrek said it is common in the church for reassignments to happen after a certain period of time, and he was “next in line.”
“Denton County, which is part of our diocese, is growing rapidly, and part of my assignment is to try to meet the needs of that growth,” he said.
Beth Kelley, the business manager of St Peter’s, said they are sad to see Tatyrek go, as he had a strong impact on the church.
“He got us through a rough time during the COVID season, because that was a very unusual and very hard time for all of us,” Kelley said. “We’re missing him already, but he’s leaving behind a very good staff that he’s put together.”
Tatyrek hopes to continue to share the Lord’s love during his time in Denton.
“I believe wholeheartedly that this is what the Lord has chosen for me,” he said. “Being able to listen to our Lord where he invites me to follow him, where he invites me to say ‘yes’ each and every day, that’s why I continue to be a priest. My hope for ICC and my hope as I leave [St. Peter’s] is that people have an experience of our Lord’s love and care for them.”