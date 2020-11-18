In 2019, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton easily celebrated Christmas vigil — and the much less popular Christmas Day Mass — with 5,000 people.
The local parish is probably the largest church in Denton, given its ministry to English and Spanish-speaking congregants. As he and his associates plan for Christmas vigil in 2020, the Rev. Tim Thompson said the parish is adding a service and planning for a big turnout, but also anticipating fewer of the faithful to show up.
“It’s smart to plan for a big group,” Thompson said. “We’re asking everyone to wear masks and to use the sanitizing stations around the church.”
The church has added a 2 p.m. service to the usual vigil schedule, meaning it will precede the 4 and 6 p.m. Masses on Christmas Eve, and the 8 and 10 p.m. Spanish vigils.
“The Conference of Bishops gave permission for churches to begin their vigil services at noon,” Thompson said. “Christmas vigil is the big thing for us, not Christmas Day. We’ve had the vigil at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and that was the big one. It’s super convenient for families. They can come to the service and then gather for a meal and maybe open presents. This year, we decided to add an earlier service.”
Congregants will have to get free tickets to the vigil services, Thompson said, and the church will use the chapel and will reserve the gymnasium for any overflow guests to watch the service on livestream. The ticketing system will help the church keep the sanctuary at 25% capacity.
“We’re still maintaining social distancing. We have stuck with six feet of distance and have the church a quarter full,” he said “A lot of people will probably self-quarantine like they have been, and stay at home. We certainly understand that.”
Since the pandemic, Immaculate Conception joined other Catholic churches in asking congregants to wear masks, and to use hand sanitizers when taking the Eucharist.
“Over the last few years, we stopped giving wine during flu season, and we haven’t been giving wine during the pandemic,” Thompson said. The host, the paper-thin wafer given during Communion, is placed in the hand — Eucharist is typically given in the hand or placed on the tongue, but the pandemic caused Catholic leaders to forbid priests and elders from placing the host on the tongues of members.
“We’re still taking care to clean everything after each service,” Thompson said.
Immaculate Conception has abided by the rules set out by the Diocese of Fort Worth. Church staff mist the pews with disinfectant after each service, sanitize all of the high-touch areas of the sanctuary, and the bathrooms. After the pandemic struck, Immaculate Conception gathered all papers and hymnals from the pews to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
At First Baptist Church of Denton, leaders are planning for more people on Christmas Eve, too.
“Christmas Eve is a big attendance for us,” said the Rev. Jeff Williams. “We have done two services on Christmas Eve for the last — I don’t know how many — years. The second one is [always] full and the early one is 80% full. What we’re struggling with right now is, are people going to come? I’d say that right now, we are at 50 to 60% of our pre-COVID attendance. Comparing November 2020 to November 2019, we’re at 60 to 70%. We don’t know if that is going to be true for Christmas.”
First Baptist will add an additional service, Williams said, but said church leaders will decide whether to have it on Christmas Eve or Dec. 23.
Williams said the church has had practice with worshipping during the pandemic.
“What we’ve been doing since June is having people sit only in every other row,” Williams said. “I can’t remember exactly the date, but it was in June that we started back, asking people to distance. I like to say we want people to physically distance themselves, not socially distance. People need to connect socially, but be physically distancing themselves. The last thing we want to do is have someone get sick because they came to church. We’re encouraging fist bumps and elbow bumps.”
Williams said the church has also put more resources into livestreaming.
“We’ve been livestreaming for several years now,” he said. “But that’s primarily been for shut-ins and maybe visitors from out of town. So we’re going to livestream those Christmas Eve services. We have five cameras instead of three now. We have about eight people in the building every week who are working on the livestream, and a few of those people are paid. The big thing is audio. We have one person working on audio in the worship space, and another person in a room down the hall working on sound for the livestream. That’s been our biggest development.”
Williams said the church is asking members to wear masks in the building, and for families and individuals to give each other six feet of space in the pews.
Williams and Thompson both said 2020 has been a difficult year, with members losing jobs or having to work from home while supervising children during virtual learning. Elderly members have become more isolated. Some of those members yearn for church and Christmas.
“I think there is some of that,” Williams said. “I think some people really want to come to church. They want to have Christmas and church.”