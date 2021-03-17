The Denton Islamic Society is still assessing the damage from a catastrophic flood in the group’s Denton mosque.
Like countless other local businesses, apartments and homes, the society’s mosque was flooded after pipes froze during the February’s winter storm. Freezing temperatures had caused pipes in the mosque’s fire suppression system to burst overnight on Feb. 13, flooding the building with several inches of water.
The building’s alarm system alerted officials to the flood after a portion of the ceiling caved in, and water poured through to the first floor. Video footage of the flood went viral, and the Islamic Society, which owns and maintains the oldest mosque in Texas, became the beneficiary of a Gofundme campaign to pay for repairs.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten a response from my adjustor — hopefully that’s because they are overwhelmed,” Faraz Qureshi said last week. He is lifelong member of the Islamic Society of Denton and is the president of its board.
The society had gotten a contractor on-site to survey the damage as of last week, Qureshi said, and hoped to have a few others come check out the extent of the flooding.
“For us, Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, begins April 12. We had hoped to be back in the building in time for Ramadan. I’m not sure that’s going to be the case anymore,” he said. “I think part of what we’re experiencing is how widespread this is because of the freeze. The need has been so great everywhere. When you contacted an electrician or a plumber, they didn’t necessarily have all the parts. And they have so many projects going on right now.”
Donors from Denton and beyond have raised $62,100 for the society.
Teresa Martin Starrett and Dave Smith, members of First United Methodist Church, organized the GoFundMe. Starrett, who is the director of Children’s Ministry at First United Methodist Church, said her sister is a member of the Islamic Society of Denton and an officer on the board.
“We’ve been so fortunate at First United Methodist Church to have a lovely relationship with the mosque,” Starrett said in an interview shortly after the flood. “When my sister sent me the picture of the burst pipes, my immediate response was, ‘How can we help?’ That would have been her reaction, too.”
Starrett said she asked her sister how much the society thought the repairs would cost.
“At first they had no inkling how much damage there was,” she said. “Even getting the company in to clean, they weren’t sure how much that would be.”
The organizers increased the fundraising campaign target.
“We were the ones who said, ‘What are your thoughts about bumping this up a little bit?’ People have been so heartfelt. People have donated nationwide,” Starrett said. “There is a large community of people who cared. That’s why I didn’t hesitate to donate. Our brothers and sisters over there have a need, and we can help.”
Qureshi said he learned recently that First United Methodist also had a pipe burst during the freeze.
“I had an interview with The Associated Press the other day, and she was really focusing on the interfaith aspect of this, and I told her that we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of help and the love, especially when the Methodist Church was going through something similar,” he said. “To find out that people would help while they’re going through the same thing, well, that makes it more meaningful.”