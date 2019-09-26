Grace Like Rain, a local religious nonprofit, will host its fourth annual gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Marriott at Champions Circle in Fort Worth.
Grace Like Rain connects North Texas families who are living in poverty or are experiencing homelessness. Author Bob Goff, who wrote the 2012 Love Does: Discover a Secretly Incredible Life in an Ordinary World, will be the keynote speaker. Goff has a nonprofit — also called Love Does — that fights injustices committed against children. Goff has done humanitarian work in Uganda and Somalia.
The gala includes a dinner followed by the keynote speaker, as well as a live and silent auction.
Tickets cost $75 for singles and $125 for couples. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/2m2AEGI. The Marriott is located at 3300 Championship Pkwy. For more information about Grace Like Rain, visit www.glrtx.org.