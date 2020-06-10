A local church will serve a free barbecue lunch in Denton on Saturday.
The Hope Center, a ministry of Cross Timbers Church, will assemble some of the area's best barbecue chefs to make a free lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 312 W. McKinney St.
“No questions asked, no judgments made. You need food? Come get it,” said Hope Center director Chris Roach.
The ministry made tacos for 2,500 in May in its first Feed the City event. The barbecue event will start with a rib cook-off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The chefs will then give the goods away in the drive-thru event on Saturday.
The Hope Center gives away free groceries and children’s meals from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and offers Friday Fun Family Night with free to-go dinners and activities for children from 5 to 6 p.m. every Friday.