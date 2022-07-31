Volunteer Katrina Williams, right, staffs a table of free clothing while Kevin Cline and his daughter, Joy, look through the offerings during the Drew Block Party on Saturday evening at St. Andrew Church of God in Christ in Denton.
Ashley Fleeks handed out free backpacks to families who attended The Drew Block Party at St. Andrew Church of God in Christ on Saturday evening.
The Denton church hosted the back-to-school event to supply local families with free backpacks containing school supplies, free clothes, food and activities for children.
“I believe in education,” said Fleeks, a youth leader with the church. “I believe in the whole community. I just love the community, and I’m willing to do whatever I need for it.”
School supply prices are rising nationwide due to inflation. According to Deloitte’s 2022 back-to-school survey, parents plan to spend an average of $661 per child on clothing, school supplies and technology this year, up 8% from 2021.
Pastor Clarence Harden and church members decided to host the back-to-school event to help families who may be struggling to buy school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Harden said they would give away school supplies every year prior to the pandemic, but this year, the church members suggested hosting a block party to get the Denton community involved.
“There are some parents who are struggling right now during this time, and we will be of assistance to them to help them such that their children can have what they need during this time starting the school year,” Harden said.
Michael and Crystal Davila came to the block party to help supply their four children for the new school year. Crystal Davila said she knows that some families need the extra help to give their children supplies due to rising prices.
“With everything going up, it gives the people that actually need the extra assistance, an outlet to come and be able to do that for their children,” she said.
Kevin Cline brought his daughter, Joy, after he found out about the event through a Facebook post. His daughter got a backpack, clothes and a necklace for the upcoming school year.
Throughout the evening, event coordinator Shalonda Knight started to give away raffle prizes to attendees. She said she is blessed that community members were able to provide school supplies to give away.
While the event’s main focus was to get school supplies to children, Knight said it was also an opportunity for families to have fun with other community members.
“We have a great turnout,” Knight said. “All the kids look like they’re having fun.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.