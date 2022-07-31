Ashley Fleeks handed out free backpacks to families who attended The Drew Block Party at St. Andrew Church of God in Christ on Saturday evening.

The Denton church hosted the back-to-school event to supply local families with free backpacks containing school supplies, free clothes, food and activities for children.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

