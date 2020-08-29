Pleasant Grove Baptist Church hosted a social Saturday in which members of two Dallas churches, one predominantly Black and one predominantly white, met in-person to work on improvements to the church premise and promote constructive dialogue on racial issues.
About 20 people, consisting of members from the predominantly Black Pleasant Grove, Park Cities Baptist Church in north Dallas and Concord Baptist Church in south Dallas, showed up to Saturday’s service event. Both Dallas churches serve congregations well into the thousands, while Pleasant Grove has just over 100 active members.
Members of the two churches began meeting years ago out of a desire to spark healthy discussion on racial issues and form relationships with people from communities outside their own. Park Cities member Barry Daggs said the connection between them had fallen off but that it was recently rekindled in the wake of impactful events such as George Floyd’s death.
“There’s a lot of hate and negativity out there,” Daggs said. “In the last few months, with some of the chaos, we said, ‘Hey, let’s reconnect.’”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings have previously been limited to video calls, making Saturday the first in-person meeting and thus the first time many of the members between the churches have met each other face-to-face.
The event was hosted at Pleasant Grove, a church with over a century of local history, because of a connection with senior pastor Homer Webb II’s son Joshua, a member of a men’s fraternity at Concord. Webb II said forming real relationships is key to making progress on racial issues.
“We can talk about all of the issues we have between races but until we get to actually know each other, nothing is going to change,” Webb II said. “We’re brothers and that’s the way we look at each other.”
Joshua Webb said meetings like Saturday’s can show people that race relations are not always as divisive as they’re often portrayed to be.
“This is a room full of African Americans and white Americans and there’s not a rift,” Webb said. “We’re working together, we’re meeting each other’s needs —these things don’t happen without those conversations.”