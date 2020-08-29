Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 77F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 77F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.