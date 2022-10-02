The Rev. Linda Howell, who has been diagnosed with dementia, leads people in singing traditional hymns during Sunday’s Dementia Friendly Worship Service at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Denton.
The Rev. Linda Howell knows she has been diagnosed with dementia. That hasn’t stopped her from leading the hymns during services at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
On Sunday, around 20 people followed and sang along during the service. Howell told worshippers to rise and stand up during Sunday’s Dementia Friendly Worship Service, which the church hosts every first Sunday of the month.
“I’m praying for us to be able to help those like me and others who need the assurance and to learn from here, to learn how to be what you need to be to help others who have dementia,” Howell said before the service.
Dementia is not a specific disease but is instead a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interfere with everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia.
The worship service is for people with dementia and their caregivers — a casual, judgment-free environment for people of any level or background of faith and practice.
The church partnered with Dementia Friendly Denton County, whose mission is to offer training and guidance for those who live with dementia and their care partners.
The service is brief, and pastor Dusty Luthy makes sure to speak only briefly, because people diagnosed with dementia may not have a long attention span. She knows she has spoken for too long if her sermon takes more than five minutes.
Music is a large part of the service, with Howell leading traditional hymns. Luthy said it made sense for the church to use music in a way that can help people be more present in their current moment and environment.
“We only sing old-time hymns that are very traditional, that a lot of folks who have had a church background grew up singing when they were little, and so they have those memories embedded in their brains,” Luthy said.
She said several church members are mourning loved ones who had dementia, while several are caring for a loved one with dementia or dealing with their own diagnosis.
“There is a way to make your spaces — not just churches, but community spaces — more accessible to folks either dealing with the problem of dementia and memory loss, or their caregivers,” Luthy said. “It can be very, very stressful on caregivers.”
Luthy said she and church members have attended workshops and received training from the Dementia Friendly Denton County to understand dementia better. She said music is one of the last things that endures in the memory of someone experiencing dementia.
Sher Harnish, a board member of Dementia Friendly Denton County, said the organization teaches the community about dementia and how to interact with people who have dementia. This includes workshop training in restaurants, libraries and more.
According to data from the organization, more than 7,909 residents with dementia are living at home in Denton County. Texas ranks fourth in the country in the number of Alzheimer’s disease cases and second in the number of Alzheimer’s-related deaths.
“The idea is that the more people who know how to deal with dementia, to assist those who have it and to support the caregivers that are taking care of them, the better our whole community is going to be,” Harnish said.
Faith may have brought Howell and her husband, Sonny, to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The Howells had recently moved to Denton from Mississippi and were looking for a church and found First Cumberland.
Luthy said God wanted Linda Howell to still have a purpose and function in church ministry.
“This is where Linda belongs,” Luthy said. “This is what she’s been waiting for and looking for, to lead us in this worship.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.