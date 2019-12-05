First Christian Church of Denton has collected 4,000 pounds of food for a ministry to feed churches just across the border in Mexico.
As part of its ministry with Mike’s Kids, an annual program supported by the North Texas Area Disciples of Christ churches, the Denton church has collected roughly 100 banana boxes filled with rice and beans, as well as another 50 boxes filled with secondhand toys and clothes. The boxes will be delivered to the Rev. Feliberto Pereira in Los Fresnos, Texas.
The program is part of the Southwest Good Samaritan Ministries in the Rio Grande Valley. The ministry will distribute the boxes to some of the poorest people in Mexico, and to an orphanage. The ministry expects to serve displaced migrants with the donations.