Denton Assembly Hall
Convention attendees join in a song by signing in American Sign Language during a convention at the Denton Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. 

 DRC file photo

Local Jehovah's Witnesses have finally returned to in-person events at the Denton Assembly Hall.

Officials said more than 1,200 people have returned to events this year in the large conference and worship center, which sits on U.S. Highway 380 west of Denton. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the assembly hall for three years, displacing regional religious events that would draw thousands of people.

 

