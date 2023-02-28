Local Jehovah's Witnesses have finally returned to in-person events at the Denton Assembly Hall.
Officials said more than 1,200 people have returned to events this year in the large conference and worship center, which sits on U.S. Highway 380 west of Denton. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the assembly hall for three years, displacing regional religious events that would draw thousands of people.
One of the flagship events that takes place at the assembly hall is an annual conference for deaf members of the community, including tactile sign language for members who are blind and deaf.
"We are thrilled to be back together at the Denton Assembly Hall," said James Gianopoulos, a local spokesperson for the Jehovah's Witnesses. "This year we anticipate more than 90,000 visitors will attend more than 65 events."
The denomination operates 45 assembly halls across the U.S., and four are in Texas.
"Having our convention programs via videoconference afforded us excellent information during the past three years," said Jehovah's Witness Abel Perez, whose family has traveled from Fort Worth to the Denton Assembly Hall for events since the hall opened in 1993. "There's no substitute for a warm handshake, an embrace and a smile from those whose friendships you truly value. I look forward to spending time with friends after the daily programs and visiting restaurants in the area."
— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales
