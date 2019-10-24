The recent Fort Worth Police Department slaying of an innocent woman by the name of Atatiana Jefferson has reignited my sense of urgency for sharing the Gospel with white folk.
You see, there is a judgment coming, and I doubt it’s what you think it is.
“When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit on his glorious throne. All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left.
“Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’
“Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.’
“They also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’
“He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’
“Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life.”
— Matthew: 31-46 (NIV)
In the pages of Matthew, God completely incarnates in the marginalized and oppressed. In order to define such words, God gives the parameters of hunger, thirst, strangeness, clothing, sickness and prison as indicators of where God will be.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the national average for people who experience food insecurity is 11.1%. The percentage of African Americans experiencing food insecurity is 21.2% (http://bit.ly/2pbpSQa). More than half of the 9 million people living near hazardous waste sites are people of color, and African Americans are three times more likely to die from exposure to air pollutants than their white counterparts (http://bit.ly/32M9dB5).
African Americans make up 40% of the national homeless population, despite only representing 13% of the general population (http://bit.ly/2JkFcAZ). Compared with their white counterparts, who experience poverty at a rate of 9.9% of the population, African Americans experience poverty at a rate of 27.4% (http://bit.ly/2Najqkl). The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation estimates that African Americans receive 30% to 40% poorer health outcomes than whites (http://bit.ly/2pT47Ex).
African Americans are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of whites (http://bit.ly/2MKbK9G).
The results of marginalization and oppression in our society are so clear that it is beyond obvious where God is not.
God doesn’t live in your white neighborhoods.
God doesn’t go to your white churches.
God doesn’t shop at your white shopping malls.
God doesn’t eat at your white restaurants.
God doesn’t attend your white schools.
The voice of divinity is plainly crying out: God is black.
Do you have ears to hear?
Amen.