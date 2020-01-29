Does God go to church? This is the pivotal question for the churchgoer. If God doesn't go to church, then what are we doing there?
On a particularly powerful day, I was sitting in church, and I started to become deeply troubled in my spirit. I couldn't figure out why. After some moments of prayer, I heard the voice of God, "I am not there; come outside." Light from the heavens touched my soul. Slowly, I was pulled outside. The church faded away. The streets came into focus. God was on every corner. Light exploded from every heart. I knew where salvation was found.
Deeply confused, I asked God, "How can this be? Remember the time that I went to church?" The Temple came into focus. I saw God filled with rage. Leaders constantly demanded money. Buildings were more important than the people. Infighting led to abuse. Nobody seemed to come out of the space alive. Pain killed all inkling for God. "I couldn't just walk away." God exploded. No table was left unturned. No abuse was left unpunished. No leader was allowed to remain in the room. God cleaned the place clean out. "The people also ran to the light." The pain turned into power. In the streets people danced to celebrate their new found freedom. God let me join them; and then, the light carried me away.
I didn't know what to do from there. "What about my children? What is it to you? They are mine. You follow me." I saw my children learning to love God by being in the streets with the people of God. "To send them anywhere else is to send them astray. Lead them to me." The light engulfed each of them. Trust came back. Light filled me once more. "I will be with them always."
God gave me a tattoo. While experiencing the pain of transformation, God put ink on my heart. I couldn't figure out what it was. "You will like it." Eventually, the process became relaxing. I knew we were getting close. The finished product was sealed for all of eternity. Light glowed from every mark. Looking down, I slowly read the words, "... What you have done to the least of these, you have done to me. Let each syllable guide your life and never forget that I am with them." The light showed me the ramifications of such words.
God is hungry. God is thirsty. God is abandoned. God is naked. God is sick. God is a prisoner. "Have you ever seen any of these people in church?" With tears in my eyes, I declared, "No, I haven't." The sadness was a brief moment of mourning for all those people who are trapped in church — and estranged from God. "Help them! I will draw all unto myself ... you just draw to me." In the distance, I saw millions of points of light saving people from their churches.
"I have nothing to do with those churches." Never forget that. Before I knew it, I was back on the street that I had left. Light was near. I knew that it would be always. The realm of God is here. Get out of your churches and experience it.
Amen.