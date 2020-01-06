Texans have paid greater attention to the role of firearms in places of worship since the Dec. 29 shooting at a church in White Settlement.
Mentioned in the context of the killings were the legislative changes that enabled West Freeway Church of Christ members to more easily form a security team.
Lost amid the fray was much of the nuance lying in the legislation, some of which is laid out below.
A pair of bills recently passed by the state Legislature paved the way for the West Freeway Church of Christ security team: Senate Bills 2065 and 535.
The former, passed in 2017, provides a loose framework for places of worship to have volunteer security teams in place. It also excludes volunteer members from wearing uniforms, badges or otherwise giving the appearance they're professional peace officers or security guards.
It also exempted places of worship from the fee typically imposed on private institutions with volunteer security forces.
Senate Bill 535, passed in 2019, simply removed the premises "of a church, synagogue, or other established place of religious worship" from the list of places where a license holder is not permitted to carry a gun, regardless of whether or not it is concealed.
Lawmakers have said the bill was in response to the November 2017 mass shooting in a Sutherland Springs church, in which 26 people were killed. Republican Sens. Jane Nelson of Flower Mound and Jared Patterson of Prosper both voted in favor of the bill.
It codified an opinion sent down from Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to The Texas Tribune.
Places of worship are still able to prevent congregants from legally bringing firearms onto church premises by providing oral or written notice.
Between those two laws, churches are able to have armed volunteers, provided that said volunteers do not present themselves as security, and they are legally allowed to carry a firearm.