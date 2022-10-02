The Rev. Linda Howell knows she has been diagnosed with dementia. That hasn’t stopped her from leading the hymns during services at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

On Sunday, around 20 people followed and sang along during the service. Howell told worshippers to rise and stand up during Sunday’s Dementia Friendly Worship Service, which the church hosts every first Sunday of the month.

