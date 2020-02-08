As a participant in church from before I became a Christian, I sensed the need to respond to Jeff Hood’s Jan. 31 Religion column titled “God showed me the light, where salvation is found.” My brief presentation will not be based on my opinions but on the Bible, God’s word.
Mr. Hood declared that God told him he is not in the church and that the church faded away. Jesus declared in Matthew 16:18, “On this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” David wrote in Psalm 139:7-8, “Where shall I go from your spirit? Or where shall I flee from your presence? If I ascend to heaven, you are there! If I make my bed in Sheol, you are there!” God is certainly in the church since his dear Son is the head of the body, the church, according to Colossians 1:18.
I would be remiss if I did not mention the purpose of the church, which is to mature Christians through fellowship, worship and instruction for the purpose of serving. Mr. Hood is correct in emphasizing the importance of serving others. The proper basis for serving outside the church is spiritual growth of Christians in the church.
God does not need me or Mr. Hood to serve others on our own. God has called Christians to be conformed to the image of Christ and allow the life of Jesus to flow through them. A person separated from the church is separated from the life of Christ.
Of great concern to me is that Mr. Hood believes he found salvation through serving in the streets. Salvation is not based on working for God. It is placing faith in Jesus Christ alone, who died on the cross to make payment for our sins and was raised to declare our justification before God. So what about the needy in the streets? Of course, the church is to care about them. True service is an act of thanksgiving to God for his grace through Christ.
Is the church doing what God has called it to do? Some are, and some aren’t. I have had the privilege of traveling to 40 countries. I have seen churches with mature members reaching out in the streets to the homeless, the helpless, the abused. That is a result of proper instruction in churches faithful to God’s calling.
What about the tattoo? I am not one to try to put God in a box. He can do anything he chooses, but he will not go against his word. Mr. Hood’s tattoo reveals a works way to salvation, to a God who has abandoned the church, which is the bride of Christ, that he is not everywhere but only with people in certain places. Spiritual experiences can be a blessing or a curse. Every experience must be measured against the truth of God’s word. That which contradicts Scripture must be rejected.
Is the local church perfect? No, it is full of sinners. Will it ever be perfect? Yes, as sinners saved by grace are fully conformed to the image God’s dear Son at his return. Even so, Lord, come quickly.